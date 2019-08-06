Google has just rolled out a new update for its Google Pixel devices with the latest Android security patch. According to the report, the company is just rolling out August 5, 2019, Android security patch in the new update. The software giant has already provided the download links to the new factor images with the latest update. In addition, the company has also rolled out the new update as an Over the Air (OTA) update. The OTA update and images are available for all the Pixel device including the original Google Pixel and Pixel XL.

Google Pixel August Android security patch details

According to a report by 9to5Google, August 1, 2019, Android security patch fixes 15 issues. In contrast, August 5, 2019, Android security patch takes the case of 11 issues. Talking about the nature of vulnerabilities, they range from moderate to critical. The “most severe” vulnerability was related to the media framework of the system. As previously reported, this vulnerability allowed a hacker to remotely run arbitrary code on the system.

Google also revealed more fixes in a separate security bulletin dedicated to Google Pixel devices. This highlighted three security updates and three functional updates for the Pixel lineup. Taking a closer look, these updates bring two improvements that are related to Wi-Fi on all Google Pixel devices. Beyond this, the update also improves the “Sleep mode” on Pixel 3a and 3a XL devices. This update brings the build number to PQ3A.190801.002 on Pixel, XL, 2, 2 XL, 3, and 3 XL. The build number for the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL is slightly different as PQ3B.190801.002. It is worth noting that OnePlus and Samsung have already rolled out August 1, 2019, Android security patch.

