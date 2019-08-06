comscore Google Pixel devices get August 2019 Android security patch | BGR India
  Google Pixels finally get August 2019 Android security patch with Wi-Fi improvements
Google Pixels finally get August 2019 Android security patch with Wi-Fi improvements

August 1, 2019, Android security patch fixes 15 issues. In contrast, August 5, 2019, Android security patch takes the case of 11 issues. Talking about the nature of vulnerabilities, they range from moderate to critical.

  Published: August 6, 2019 5:54 PM IST
Google Pixel 3a (1)

Google has just rolled out a new update for its Google Pixel devices with the latest Android security patch. According to the report, the company is just rolling out August 5, 2019, Android security patch in the new update. The software giant has already provided the download links to the new factor images with the latest update. In addition, the company has also rolled out the new update as an Over the Air (OTA) update. The OTA update and images are available for all the Pixel device including the original Google Pixel and Pixel XL.

Google Pixel August Android security patch details

According to a report by 9to5Google, August 1, 2019, Android security patch fixes 15 issues. In contrast, August 5, 2019, Android security patch takes the case of 11 issues. Talking about the nature of vulnerabilities, they range from moderate to critical. The “most severe” vulnerability was related to the media framework of the system. As previously reported, this vulnerability allowed a hacker to remotely run arbitrary code on the system.

OnePlus 7 OxygenOS update rolling out with bug fixes and latest Android security patch

OnePlus 7 OxygenOS update rolling out with bug fixes and latest Android security patch

Google also revealed more fixes in a separate security bulletin dedicated to Google Pixel devices. This highlighted three security updates and three functional updates for the Pixel lineup. Taking a closer look, these updates bring two improvements that are related to Wi-Fi on all Google Pixel devices. Beyond this, the update also improves the “Sleep mode” on Pixel 3a and 3a XL devices. This update brings the build number to PQ3A.190801.002 on Pixel, XL, 2, 2 XL, 3, and 3 XL. The build number for the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL is slightly different as PQ3B.190801.002. It is worth noting that OnePlus and Samsung have already rolled out August 1, 2019, Android security patch.

Features Google Pixel 2 XL Pixel 3 XL Google Pixel 3a XL
Price 57000 83000 44999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.35GHz + 1.9GHz, 64-Bit Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Pie Android 9 Pie
Display pOLED display-6.0-inch-QHD+ (2880 x 1440) Pixel 6.3-inch QHD+, 18.5:9 aspect ratio 6.0-inch full HD+-1080 x 2160 pixels
Internal Memory 64GB Internal Storage, 4GB RAM 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 12.2 MP with f/1.8 aperture 12.2MP 12MP
Front Camera 8 MP with f/2.4 aperture Dual 8MP + 8MP 8MP
Battery 3520 mAh Battery 3,430mAh 3,700mAh

  Published Date: August 6, 2019 5:54 PM IST

