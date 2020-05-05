comscore Google Pixel devices get May 2020 Android security patch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel devices start receiving May 2020 Android security patch
News

Google Pixel devices start receiving May 2020 Android security patch

News

The update will come to every Google Pixel device since the Pixel 2 series.

  • Published: May 5, 2020 1:13 PM IST
Google Pixel 3a (1)

Google has started rolling out a new OTA update for its Pixel series of devices. The new update brings the May 2020 Android security patch. The update is out for the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 3, 3A and the Pixel 4 series of devices. The new May 2020 Android security patch has reportedly resolved 15 issues. Also Read - Google and Apple release screenshots of COVID-19 exposure notification system in action

These included security vulnerabilities ranging from moderate to critical. The most severe issue that relates to the media framework has also been taken care of. This allowed a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code through a crafted file, as reported by 9to5google.com. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A spotted on Geekbench, could feature the Snapdragon 730 chipset

Watch: Best Phones under 40000

Google Pixel 4A could launch on May 22

In other news, the upcoming Google Pixel 4A was just spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The new model spotted has the codename Sunfish and considering Google’s aquatic nomenclature for Pixel phones in the past, the new phone is strongly believed to be the Google Pixel 4A. Also Read - Here's how to turn on two-factor authentication for your Google account

Running on Geekbench V4, the Pixel 4A scored 2529 in single-core and 6366 in multi-core. The Google Pixel 4A features Android 10 out of the box and will have 6GB RAM. There is an octa-core Qualcomm processor used on the phone with a base frequency of 1.8 GHz. The Google Pixel 4A could hence likely feature the Snapdragon 730 chipset, also seen on phones like the Poco X2 and the Redmi K20.

The search giant was expected to introduce the budget smartphone at its annual I/O keynote. However, the annual developer conference, previously scheduled for between May 12 and May 14, has been canceled. As a result, the launch date of Pixel 4A was pushed.

Google and Apple release screenshots of COVID-19 exposure notification system in action

Also Read

Google and Apple release screenshots of COVID-19 exposure notification system in action

With the Pixel 4A, Google is expected to challenge Apple’s second-generation iPhone SE. It is expected to be cheaper than Apple’s offering when it becomes official next month. In the US, both devices are expected to start at $399. The release date is said to have been spotted in the internal documents at Vodafone. It mentions a May 22 release date but we recommend taking this with a grain of salt.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 5, 2020 1:13 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2

42000

Android 8.0.1, Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.35GHz + 1.9GHz, 64-Bit Processor
12.2 MP with f/1.8 aperture

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Windows 10X confirmed for laptops
Laptops
Microsoft Windows 10X confirmed for laptops
Oppo patent hints at a smartphone case with built-in keyboard

News

Oppo patent hints at a smartphone case with built-in keyboard

WhatsApp Pay to launch in India by end of this month: Report

News

WhatsApp Pay to launch in India by end of this month: Report

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch set for May 8: Top features

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch set for May 8: Top features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch set for May 8: Snapdragon 865, 108MP camera and other features

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch set for May 8: Snapdragon 865, 108MP camera and other features

LG Velvet live images, hands on video leaked

News

LG Velvet live images, hands on video leaked

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Oppo patent hints at a smartphone case with built-in keyboard

WhatsApp Pay to launch in India by end of this month: Report

LG Velvet live images, hands on video leaked

Samsung Galaxy S20 series buyers get Rs 4000 E-voucher

Reliance JioFiber prepaid annual broadband offer starts from Rs 8,388: Check plans

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp Pay to launch in India by end of this month: Report

News

WhatsApp Pay to launch in India by end of this month: Report
Google Pixel devices get May 2020 Android security patch

News

Google Pixel devices get May 2020 Android security patch
LineageOS custom ROM hacked, but servers secure

News

LineageOS custom ROM hacked, but servers secure
Google, Apple screenshots show COVID-19 tracker in action

News

Google, Apple screenshots show COVID-19 tracker in action
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet listed for pre-order by Best Buy

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet listed for pre-order by Best Buy

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में WhatsApp Pay सर्विस मई महीने के अंत तक हो सकती है शुरू

स्मार्टफोन में इंस्टॉल नहीं है आरोग्य सेतु एप? हो सकती है सजा

जल्द लॉन्च होगा हुवावे का नया स्मार्टफोन, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

Mi 10 स्मार्टफोन को कर सकते हैं प्री-ऑर्डर, फ्री मिलेगा 2499 रुपये का वायरलेस पावर बैंक

Poco F2 Pro स्मार्टफोन की नई जानकारी आई सामने, जानिए क्या हो सकता है खास

Latest Videos

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000

News

Oppo patent hints at a smartphone case with built-in keyboard
News
Oppo patent hints at a smartphone case with built-in keyboard
WhatsApp Pay to launch in India by end of this month: Report

News

WhatsApp Pay to launch in India by end of this month: Report
LG Velvet live images, hands on video leaked

News

LG Velvet live images, hands on video leaked
Samsung Galaxy S20 series buyers get Rs 4000 E-voucher

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series buyers get Rs 4000 E-voucher
Reliance JioFiber prepaid annual broadband offer starts from Rs 8,388: Check plans

News

Reliance JioFiber prepaid annual broadband offer starts from Rs 8,388: Check plans