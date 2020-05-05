Google Pixel devices get May 2020 Android security patch

Google has started rolling out a new OTA update for its Pixel series of devices. The new update brings the May 2020 Android security patch. The update is out for the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 3, 3A and the Pixel 4 series of devices. The new May 2020 Android security patch has reportedly resolved 15 issues. Also Read - Google and Apple release screenshots of COVID-19 exposure notification system in action

These included security vulnerabilities ranging from moderate to critical. The most severe issue that relates to the media framework has also been taken care of. This allowed a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code through a crafted file, as reported by 9to5google.com. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A spotted on Geekbench, could feature the Snapdragon 730 chipset

Google Pixel 4A could launch on May 22

In other news, the upcoming Google Pixel 4A was just spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The new model spotted has the codename Sunfish and considering Google’s aquatic nomenclature for Pixel phones in the past, the new phone is strongly believed to be the Google Pixel 4A. Also Read - Here's how to turn on two-factor authentication for your Google account

Running on Geekbench V4, the Pixel 4A scored 2529 in single-core and 6366 in multi-core. The Google Pixel 4A features Android 10 out of the box and will have 6GB RAM. There is an octa-core Qualcomm processor used on the phone with a base frequency of 1.8 GHz. The Google Pixel 4A could hence likely feature the Snapdragon 730 chipset, also seen on phones like the Poco X2 and the Redmi K20.

The search giant was expected to introduce the budget smartphone at its annual I/O keynote. However, the annual developer conference, previously scheduled for between May 12 and May 14, has been canceled. As a result, the launch date of Pixel 4A was pushed.

With the Pixel 4A, Google is expected to challenge Apple’s second-generation iPhone SE. It is expected to be cheaper than Apple’s offering when it becomes official next month. In the US, both devices are expected to start at $399. The release date is said to have been spotted in the internal documents at Vodafone. It mentions a May 22 release date but we recommend taking this with a grain of salt.

