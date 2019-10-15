Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Event 2019 LIVE updates

After all the leaks and rumors over the months, today, Google will finally reveal all details about the new Pixel 4-series smartphones. There will be two smartphones, the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL, both powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The camera hardware will also be the same on both phones. In terms of differences, the Pixel 4 will be a compact smartphone with a lower resolution display. The Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, will feature a bigger, higher-resolution display. It will also come with a bigger battery.

Google will likely ditch the physical fingerprint scanner and offer face unlock feature. As we have seen in the promos, there will be motion gesture-based feature, powered by Project Soli. It will let you interact with the smartphone without touching it. There are many such features that you can expect from the smartphone.

Besides the smartphones, there are rumors that Google will also launch a new laptop at the event, which could be called ‘Pixelbook Go.‘ A few reports suggest it is likely to boast a 13-inch display with 16:9 aspect ratio and options for FHD and 4K resolution. Google is expected to unveil a new smart speaker. A few reports suggest that the company will launch a Google Nest Mini. This will reportedly be a new version of the Google Home Mini, and will come with a few enhancements. Lastly, Google is also likely to unveil its new pair of Pixel Buds at today’s Google Pixel 4 event.

Google Pixel 4 event 2019 live blog

The launch event starts at 7:30PM IST. As always, Google will also live stream the event on its YouTube channel. In case you are not around the PC or unable to stream the video, we’ve got you covered. You can follow our live blog below to get the latest updates from the Google Pixel 4 event.