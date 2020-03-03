comscore Google Pixel feature drop brings March security update | BGR India
Google Pixel feature drop brings March security update and new Motion Sense gestures

While the update brings March security update, the Google Pixel 4 gets new Motion Sense gestures as well. Here is everything you need to know.

  Published: March 3, 2020 1:23 PM IST
Google has started rolling out its second ‘Pixel feature drop’ update, which brings new features to the Pixel phones. The update also brings the monthly security update. The first-ever ‘feature drop’ for Pixel phones took place last year in December 2019. Now, Google has decided to continue this feature drop update with the roll out of its latest March 2020 security patch.

As per the changelog, the first new addition in this update is the scheduling dark theme feature. This feature lets users automate the dark mode toggle based on sunrise/sunset or specific times of your choice. The Motion Sense gesture is also getting new features including option to play/pause music on the Pixel 4/4XL devices. It also includes Car Crash detection in the UK and Australia for the Pixel 4/4 XL.

The ‘Pixel feature drop’ update also brings a new AR effect for Google Duo video calls on the Pixel 4/4 XL. It also comes with improvements to portrait mode selfies. Additionally, The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones from 2o17 are now getting the Live Captions feature support. While the Pixel 3 devices or above are getting a new power button feature to quickly access their saved cards/passes in the Google Pay app. Furthermore, the update also introduces 169 new emoji for all Pixel smartphones.

Google moves Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 production to Vietnam due to Coronavirus outbreak: Report

Also Read

Google moves Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 production to Vietnam due to Coronavirus outbreak: Report

Google Pixel March 2020 security patch details

According to Android bulletin website, the March 2020 security patch fixes several high and moderate security issues in the device. One of these is a critical security vulnerability in the media framework. This could have enabled a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The update also includes an exploit fix for the Kernel components. The company has also rolled out the new update as an Over the Air (OTA) update. To check for the update, head into Settings > About Phone > Advanced > System update. Unfortunately, the original Pixel and Pixel XL are not getting the update.

Story Timeline

