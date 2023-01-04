comscore Google Pixel Fold release may clash with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5: Check price, specs and more
Google Pixel Fold release may clash with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5: Check price, specs and more

Source from the Samsung Display claimed that the company has received orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as well as the Google Pixel Fold.

  • Google is reportedly planning to launch its first foldable smartphone in May next year.
  • The Pixel Fold may look very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
  • Pixel Fold will be entering mass production in the July-September quarter.
Google is reportedly planning to launch its first foldable smartphone in May next year, alongside the Pixel Tablet and now a new report has claimed that the Pixel Fold’s launch might coincide with the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Pixel Fold may look very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, contradicting previous leaks that it might end up looking like the Oppo Find N foldable phone. The resemblance with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 also means the Google Pixel Fold, as it is being called right now, will be a big and maybe an unwieldy phone. Also Read - Google Pixel Tablet with Speaker Dock leaks on Facebook Marketplace: Check details here

According to The Elec’s Samsung supply chain sources, Google Pixel Fold will be entering mass production in the July-September quarter. Source from the Samsung Display claimed that the company has received orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as well as the Google Pixel Fold. The Pixel Fold will reportedly sport a tall 7.57-inch OLED primary display and a smaller 5.6-inch cover screen. Also Read - Google Pixel Fold appears in all its glory: See how it looks

Google Pixel Fold price, launch date, and colors

As for the price, the Google Pixel Fold is tipped to be priced at $1,799 (roughly Rs 1,48,100). It is said to launch in May 2023 in two color options, namely, Black and White. Also Read - Google Pixel Fold smartphone may cost you $1,799: All we know so far

Google Pixel Fold design, specifications, and features

As per the renders shared, the Google Pixel Fold appears to be exactly how it was rumored. Though this leak is also not official, it gives us an idea of what to expect. And most of the time, such leaks do materialize.

The Pixel Fold is said to launch in May next year. The foldable smartphone will feature a 7.69-inch primary display and a 5.79-inch cover display. It is said to have a thickness of 8.3mm including the camera protrusion.

The design of the Pixel Fold appears to be inspired by the Pixel 7 series. The camera island and the back design is similar to the 7 Pro. It has a triple camera system on the back. The LED flash module placement is shifted to the left side of the sensors.

Under the hood, it is expected to come powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset. It will come with 12GB of RAM and boot on Android 13 OS out of the box. The foldable’s battery capacity and fast charging details haven’t been revealed.

The Pixel Fold will not come with a headphone jack for audio, which means users will have to rely on the USB Type-C port.

