Google Pixel Fold to launch soon: Check top specifications of Galaxy Z Fold 4's upcoming rival
Google Pixel Fold to launch soon: Check top specs, feature here

The Google Pixel Fold may be powered by Google’s Tensor chipset and come with support for a physical SIM card and an eSIM.

  • Google may launch its foldable smartphone 'Pixel Fold' next year.
  • Google Pixel Fold is likely to feature Samsung’s in-house displays (both primary and secondary).
  • The phone may look very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Google Pixel Fold to launch soon: Check top specifications of Galaxy Fold 4's upcoming rival

Google is reportedly planning to launch its foldable smartphone ‘Pixel Fold’ next year. The foldable smartphone will have a design similar to OPPO’s Find N and will be powered by a Tensor chipset. Google may beat Apple in launching a foldable phone as the race heats up. Samsung is one of the leading mobile brands to have a wide range of foldable devices. Other brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Motorola, too, have launched their foldable devices. Also Read - Google Pixel Fold internal display might support 120Hz refresh rate: Report

As per patent originally filed at the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in 2021 but published earlier this week, according to 91Mobiles, which also shared the drawings of the foldable Pixel phone. The phone may look very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, contradicting previous leaks that it might end up looking like the Oppo Find N foldable phone. The resemblance with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 also means the Google Pixel Fold, as it is being called right now, will be a big and maybe an unwieldy phone. Also Read - Google Pixel Fold may launch before Apple's first foldable iPhone

Google Pixel Fold’s Display

Google Pixel Fold is likely to feature Samsung’s in-house displays (both primary and secondary). The internal folding display is expected to offer a resolution of 1840×2208 pixels and measure 123mm x 148mm. In terms of brightness, the smartphone is expected to offer 1200 nits of peak brightness and an average of 800 nits. Also Read – Google Pixel 7 first impressions: The camera prowess is back. Additionally, the smartphone’s internal foldable display is expected to come with support for a high refresh rate. According to developer Kuba Wojciechowski, the high refresh rate could go up to 120Hz. Also Read - Google Pixel foldable phone may have its selfie camera on its bezel

Google Pixel Fold’s camera

Instead of using the Samsung GN1 sensor that is on the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Fold could use a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor that is used as the main camera on the Pixel 6a. Additional cameras on the Pixel Fold are expected to include a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultrawide sensor and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355s sensor on the front. The front camera, specifically, is rumoured to be fixed on the bezel instead of the chin above the display or under the display.

Google Pixel Fold’s processor

The Pixel Fold may be powered by Google’s Tensor chipset and come with support for a physical SIM card and an eSIM. The foldable has not yet been officially confirmed by Google.

  • Published Date: October 17, 2022 12:17 PM IST
Google Pixel Fold to launch soon: Check top specifications of Galaxy Z Fold 4's upcoming rival

Top features coming to Google Meet: Check details

Mahindra Thar to Tata Nexon: Top 10 safest cars in India according to the Global NCAP October 2022

Mahindra Thar to Tata Nexon: Top 10 safest cars in India according to the Global NCAP October 2022

Odisha to get 5G in March 2023: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

