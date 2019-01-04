Google is working on a foldable Pixel smartphone: Report

comscore
Google could follow Samsung to launch a foldable smartphone under its Pixel brand.

Samsung became the first smartphone maker to showcase a foldable smartphone and is expected to launch the device later this year. However, Samsung is not likely to be the only company working on a foldable smartphone. Google is also believed to be working on a foldable smartphone that could arrive as part of its Pixel lineup. The information comes courtesy of Russian blogger Eldar Murtazin, who was also responsible for all the leaks related to Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL last year. Murtazin says Google has no less than seven Pixel prototypes under works at the time. Two of them were the current Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL while one of those prototypes is said to the foldable smartphone.

In line with Murtazin’s report, a new rumor points at the existence of a foldable Pixel smartphone. The information courtesy of a Twitter user with mixed track records, states that Google has a foldable smartphone under the works. This shouldn’t come as a surprise since Google added native support for foldable smartphones in Android back in August. The search giant has also received patent for a hinged smartphone from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). It thus seems like Google is moving closer to introducing such a device in the market.

The foldable smartphone is expected to be a theme for smartphone makers and the technology is not expected to gain mass adoption until next year. Samsung, which makes foldable OLED panels, has already confirmed that it will make around a million foldable smartphones this year and as the technology matures, we could see more such devices become mainstream. One of the crucial component of a foldable smartphone is the flexible OLED panel and the hinge supporting devices with two different screens connected for a foldable smartphone experience.

Microsoft is also rumored to be working on a smartphone smartphone-tablet hybrid as part of its Andromeda project. A Xiaomi device with a foldable design has also leaked in the wild suggesting the Chinese company will also join the segment. There are also rumors of LG planning a foldable smartphone while Apple is said to be exploring the idea of a foldable smartphone sometime next year.

