comscore Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture from Pixel 4 now available
News

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture from Pixel 4 now available

News

Weeks after the initial set of videos started surfacing online, another set of reports has surfaced. This set of reports is sharing pre-released versions of key Google Pixel 4 apps on the internet.

  • Published: September 30, 2019 11:41 AM IST
Google Pixel 4 XL Hands-on YouTube

Google Pixel 4 series is all set to launch on the global stage in the coming weeks. However, the lineup has already leaked online in a details manner including videos, image samples, and possible unreleased software features. Weeks after the initial set of videos started surfacing online, another set of reports has surfaced. This set of reports is sharing pre-released versions of key Google Pixel 4 apps on the internet. As per a new report, a pre-released version of the Google Pixel launcher is now on the internet. The updated launcher comes with an unannounced, swipe-down gesture to access the notifications tray.

Google Pixel launcher details

According to a 9to5Google report, swipe-down gesture allows users to swipe down in any blank area on the home screen. Once the user performs the gesture, the launcher pulls down the notification tray on the top. This gives users a relatively quicker and easier, one-hand access to the notifications. It means that users don’t have to reach all the way to the top of the device to pull down the notification tray. This feature is already available on a number of third-party launchers from independent developers and smartphone makers.

The gesture feature is quite important as Google is removing the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Earlier, a system-wide feature was baked in Google Pixel 3 series as part of the fingerprint sensor-focused gesture. Interested users can download the new Google Pixel launcher app on their devices. The report noted that the APK was extracted directly from a pre-released Google Pixel 4. It also noted that the feature should work on any other Google Pixel device.

Pixel Launcher on Pixel 4 will support homescreen gesture to access notifications

Also Read

Pixel Launcher on Pixel 4 will support homescreen gesture to access notifications

We are not sure about the app version number at the time of writing. However, it is likely that Google will launch this version through Play Store at a later date. The report also noted that some Google Pixel users may face a bug where the launcher disables the home gesture. In this case, users can use the “back” or the “recents” gesture to fix the issue. Interested users can head to the report to find the link to install the updated launcher app. We do not endorse installing pre-released app versions. Keep in mind that the app may be unstable and cause issues with the normal functioning of the device.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

57000

Buy Now
Android 7.1 Nougat
Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core 2.15GHz Processor
12.3 MP with f2.0 Aperture, LED flash, Phase detection auto-focus, laser auto-focus
  • Published Date: September 30, 2019 11:41 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Smart TVs
OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 flash sale in India today at 1PM

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 flash sale in India today at 1PM

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

News

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

News

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

News

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

Most Popular

Lenovo Smart Clock Review

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

News

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions
Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

News

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now
Lenovo Smart Clock Review

Review

Lenovo Smart Clock Review
Xbox One now works with Google Assistant, Microsoft reveals

Gaming

Xbox One now works with Google Assistant, Microsoft reveals
Pixel Launcher on Pixel 4 will support homescreen gesture

News

Pixel Launcher on Pixel 4 will support homescreen gesture

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone ने लॉन्च किया नया 45 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड रिचार्ज प्लान, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

Asus ROG Phone 2 भारत में अब 8 अक्टूबर को सेल पर आएगा, इस कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ खरीदें

Diwali With Mi : शाओमी का दिवाली धमाका, दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएंगे तीन नए स्मार्ट टीवी, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale Live: नए Smart TV को खरीदने का बेस्ट टाइम, पुराने CRT TV को 2 हजार रुपये में एक्सचेंज करें

Asus ROG Phone 2 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल हिट, रात में ही हुआ आउट ऑफ स्टॉक, जानें खासियत

News

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Smart TVs
OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

News

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions
Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

News

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more
Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

News

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now
Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon

News

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon