comscore Google Pixel camera guru left the company in March | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel's camera guru left the company amidst rumors of delayed Pixel 4a launch
News

Google Pixel's camera guru left the company amidst rumors of delayed Pixel 4a launch

News

Google Pixel lineup became known for its computational photography thanks to Marc Levoy. Now that he has left, there is serious concerns around future of mobile photography on Pixel.

  • Published: May 14, 2020 12:22 PM IST
google pixel 3a xl review google stock photo

Google Pixel’s camera guru has left the search giant raising concerns about the future of computational photography experience. Marc Levoy, who joined Google in July 2014 as a “Distinguished Engineer” is no longer working with the Pixel team. He led the team behind revolutionary mobile photography experience. He “developed computational photography technologies for Pixel smartphones, including HDR+, Portrait Mode, and Night Sight.” Also Read - Google Pixel 4a launch delayed again, now expected in early June

If you don’t remember Marc Levoy then you will be forgiven. However, he was one of the presenters at the Made by Google 2019 event. He spoke about the new camera experience on Pixel 4 series and decision to not include ultra wide-angle cameras. According to The Information, Levoy ended his five-year tenure at the company in March 2020. The information can be confirmed via the LinkedIn profile of Levoy, which shows him as Emeritus Professor at Stanford and former Distinguished Engineer at Google. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A teased by hardware chief ahead of May 22 launch

Google Pixel sees camera guru exit

Levoy is not the only major executive on the Pixel team who has left in the recent year. The report notes that longtime Pixel phone manager Mario Queiroz has also left his position. He is no longer at Google and the team has also lost its head camera engineer. The report does not shed light on why these executives left the team. However, there is a juicy bit which claims that SVP Rich Osterloh had critical thoughts about the Pixel 4 before it launched. Also Read - Google Pixel devices start receiving May 2020 Android security patch

“He [Osterloh] told them he did not agree with some of the decisions made about the phone, according to two people who were present at the meeting. In particular, he was disappointed in its battery power,” The Information notes in its report.

One of the reasons behind this exit could be the decline in sales of Pixel smartphones around the globe. According to IDC, Google sold fewer Pixel 4 units than the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a models. While the Pixel 3a has done wonders for Google’s hardware division, the numbers are too small against its rivals. The search giant is expected to launch the Pixel 4a next month, a month later than last year’s model. It needs to be seen whether the camera stays on top in the mid-range price segment.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 14, 2020 12:22 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

57000

Buy Now
Android 7.1 Nougat
Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core 2.15GHz Processor
12.3 MP with f2.0 Aperture, LED flash, Phase detection auto-focus, laser auto-focus

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets May 2020 security patch update
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets May 2020 security patch update
Alienware Aurora R11, Area-51m, and more announced

Laptops

Alienware Aurora R11, Area-51m, and more announced

OnePlus 8 Pro gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 update

News

OnePlus 8 Pro gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 update

Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones sale starts May 15

News

Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones sale starts May 15

Google Pixel's camera guru left the company in March | BGR India

News

Google Pixel's camera guru left the company in March | BGR India

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun accidentally caught using an iPhone

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets May 2020 security patch update

OnePlus 8 Pro gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 update

Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones sale starts May 15

Google Pixel's camera guru left the company in March | BGR India

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel's camera guru left the company in March | BGR India

News

Google Pixel's camera guru left the company in March | BGR India
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store

News

Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store
Google Assistant 'Your Places' buttons: All you need to know

News

Google Assistant 'Your Places' buttons: All you need to know
Google Play Music to be replaced with YouTube Music

News

Google Play Music to be replaced with YouTube Music

हिंदी समाचार

itel भारत में अब मोबाइल फोन के साथ एसेसरीज सेगमेंट में करेगी एंट्री, ये नए प्रॉडक्ट्स होंगे लॉन्च

OnePlus 8 सीरीज को इस तारीख से खरीद सकेंगे आप, जानिए कब शुरू होगी सेल

Instagram एप ने लॉन्च किए नए फीचर्स, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे पहले से ज्यादा कंट्रोल

Oppo Find X2 सीरीज भारत में होगी लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है इन स्मार्टफोन में खास

ZEE5 और Samsung के बीच हुई पार्टनरशिप, सैमसंग स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स को होगा फायदा

Latest Videos

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun accidentally caught using an iPhone
News
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun accidentally caught using an iPhone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets May 2020 security patch update

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets May 2020 security patch update
OnePlus 8 Pro gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 update

News

OnePlus 8 Pro gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 update
Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones sale starts May 15

News

Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones sale starts May 15
Google Pixel's camera guru left the company in March | BGR India

News

Google Pixel's camera guru left the company in March | BGR India