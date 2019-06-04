Google Pixel phones and Essential Phone get June 2019 Android security patch

Google has released the latest 2019 June Android security patch for its Pixel phones. The update has been rolled out for smartphones like Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and Pixel C. The search giant has also released the security patch for the newly launched Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL devices. The June security update brings a few functional changes to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 devices, but nothing major.

The update resolves some of the known issues with the Android operating system. As per the changelog, an issue causing some devices to freeze during boot (Pixel 2) has been fixed. It also fixes an issue causing the camera to crash during video recording (Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL). A bug that was causing the Netflix app to hang on Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 phones has also been fixed.

Notably, the company’s Pixel C is no longer receiving major OS updates, and it is still running the old Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. Besides, the latest June update is also being released by Essential to Essential PH-1, making it the only non-Google device to get the update. You can check for the update by heading to the Settings section of your phone.

Last month’s security patch update patched a few vulnerabilities that could enable a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code leveraging a specially crafted PAC file within the context of a privileged process. The company noted that every new version of Android makes it more difficult for remote attackers to target the system. But, most of the devices, which never receive new version of Android lose out from such system privileges.

Google launched its latest Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL devices in India last month. The Pixel 3a is priced in India at Rs 39,999, whereas the Pixel 3a XL will cost you Rs 44,999. Both the handsets are watered-down versions of the flagship Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices, that Google launched last year. The search giant is expected to take wraps off the latest Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL flagships sometime in October this year.