Google Pixel phones are finally getting the latest Android security patch. Pixel phones are the first devices to get new updates from Android, but this year the trend has changed a bit. However, with this announcement, Google is rolling out the latest security update. Along with that, you also get some bug fixes and improvements. Also Read - Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

As you might be aware, Android 11 updates are available from Pixel 2 series onwards. So, if you own the first Pixel phone, you’re probably going to be stuck with Android 10 on it. But if you have Pixel 2/ 2 XL, Pixel 3/ 3XL, 3a/3a XL or Pixel 4, you will receive the update over the air (OTA) in the coming days. Google has clearly stated the update roll out applies to its global variants of Pixel phones. This makes us believe the Indian variants of the Pixel phones will also be getting the update anytime now. Also Read - Google to disable face retouching features on Pixel phones and Camera app

The monthly security updates usually cater to minor changes, but Google’s detailed post on the update over here, suggests the issues are more significant than usual. These are most pertaining to sensor issues, bug in the system UI and basic system improvements. Either ways, if you have any of the aforementioned Pixel phones, head over to settings and check if your device has got the new update. In case, you are not keen to wait for the OTA roll out, you can also download software images for various Pixel models and install them yourself. Also Read - Google removes 17 apps with Joker Malware from Play Store: Here’s what you should do

Google Pixel 4a India launch on 17 October

Google has finally announced the India launch date of the Pixel 4a phone. As per the company’s latest post on Twitter, the Google Pixel 4a India launch will take place on October 17. The search giant has also confirmed that the device will be available for purchase via Flipkart. It will likely be up for sale via other platforms too. The device was originally unveiled in August in the US.