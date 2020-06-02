Google Pixel phones get third feature drop update

Tehc giant Google recently announced its third and latest “feature drop” for its Pixel series of devices. The update brings a handful of new things as promised by the feature drops set to bring new features to Pixel smartphones every three months. This time, the update brings an improved, AI-powered Adaptive Battery, and new integrations on the Google Assistant app and more. Also Read - Remove China Apps crosses 1 million downloads on Google Play Store

New Adaptive Battery

Adaptive Battery is Google’s machine learning-powered feature for its phones that over time, learns how users use their apps and suggest power usage accordingly. Now, on the Google Pixel 2/2 XL, Pixel 3/3 XL, Pixel 4/4 XL, the Adaptive Battery feature can predict when the battery will run out of juice. Further, the feature can reduce background activity to save juice accordingly. All users have to do to enable the feature on their Google Pixel phones is go to Settings > Battery > Adaptive Battery. Also Read - Google Maps makes location sharing easier with Plus codes

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Google Clock gets ‘Bedtime’ feature

The Google Clock, the default clock application on Google Pixel phones also now has a new bedtime feature. This tab actually helps users fall asleep by playing calm sounds. It also helps limit notifications while users sleep to prevent disturbing. The feature also gives users a look at how much time they are spending awake and a summary of the apps they use at night. Apart from this, the new feature also lets Google Pixel smartphone users see a preview of the next day’s events so users can adjust their bed-time accordingly. Also Read - Google delays Android 11 Beta launch event

Google Recorder, Docs integration on Google Assistant

The company recently launched the native Google Recorder app on the Google Pixel 4 series and the feature eventually came to older Pixel devices. Now the Recorder app’s features have been integrated into Google Assistant. This means you can now use the voice assistant to ask the phone to start, stop, and look for recordings. This feature is for now, exclusive to Pixel 4 series devices. There is also integration with Google Docs, which lets users save transcripts to Docs directly and more. These features come to all Pixel devices.

Personal Safety Features

The Personal Safety app on Google Pixel devices now gets a new ‘Safety Check’ feature. This will allow certain people to be notified if you don’t check-in to a certain place by a certain time. These customized check-ins will be like alarms that users can set ahead of a long trip, a morning run or a bike ride. If these check-ins are not responded to in time, selected contacts will be notified of the same, along with a real-time location that will be sent to them. These features too will be coming to all Google Pixel users.

Story Timeline