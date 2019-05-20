comscore
Google Pixel phones to get new Settings Routines feature with Android Q

Third party apps and the freedom to make what they want has always been the most attractive part about Android. But it seems the primary app makers like Google is going to take a page out of their book.

  • Published: May 20, 2019 5:07 PM IST
Google Pixel 3 XL (10)

Automation apps like Tasker, MacroDroid, Automate, and Llama have helped Android users explore the potential of their smartphones. That may be the case for third-party automation apps, but first party ones like Google Assistant and Samsung’s Bixby have borrowed some of those features and made them their own like Assistant Routines and Bixby Routines. But it seems Google is preparing to expand on this front as a report from XDA-Developers claims that Google is working on a new automation feature.

A new report hints at an upcoming feature that was found in strings and code in the SettingsIntelligence system APK that was released with the Android Q betas. The feature is being tested internally and has been codenamed ‘Fishfood’ and ‘Dogfood’ by Google employees. While the feature is being internally referred to as ‘routines’ when it released it will be called ‘rules’ for the users. The description of the feature goes, “Rules help automate changes that you regularly…” and even though this description makes it sound like users will have a lot of freedom automating their device settings, that is not the case as of now.

Presently, this feature will let users set up rules on their Google Pixel smartphone based on their Wi-Fi network and save it on their device for that particular geo-location and set conditions. With this feature users can select to automate whether their Google Pixel will automatically go to Do Not Disturb mode, set the phone to ring, silence the phone, or vibration only. Users will be notified by the Android system on their Google Pixel device if they have entered a automate area and whether or not a mode has been set.

New rules can be set using location and the Google Calendar. And though these features are not at par with what the other third-party apps were providing there is another feature being added called, ‘Ramping Ringer’ where a Google Pixel will first start vibrating and then slowly go to ringing.

  • Published Date: May 20, 2019 5:07 PM IST

