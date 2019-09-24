comscore Google Pixel screen PIN bug locking users out: Report | BGR India
Google Pixel screen PIN bug locking users out: Report

The screen PIN bug on Google Pixel results in unrecognizable correct PIN number. Users have noted that the bug continuously sends them back to the lock screen, even when they had put the correct PIN code.

  Published: September 24, 2019 2:48 PM IST
Some first generation Google Pixel owners seems to be facing PIN authentication issue in their devices. As first reported by Android Police, few of the Pixel users have been posting complaints on the Pixel Phone Help page, noting that they are getting locked out of their phones because of a lock screen PIN bug.

As per user reports, the screen PIN bug on Google Pixel results in unrecognizable correct PIN number. Users have noted that the bug continuously sends them back to the lock screen, even when they had put the correct PIN code. So far, most of the original Pixel and Pixel XL owners have been affected by the issue, but then there are mentions of some other Pixel 2, and Pixel 3 series devices as well.

Google Pixel 4 XL hands-on video leaks camera features, processor details

Google Pixel 4 XL hands-on video leaks camera features, processor details

One of the Pixel XL owner, Melisa Nichols, noted on the Pixel Phone Help page, “My new Pixel XL suddenly stopped allowing me to use my pin to unlock it. I am definitely using the right pin. If I try a different pin, it tells me I have the wrong pin. When I try the correct pin it goes to a black screen then back to my lock screen. I have only had this phone since August 20.”

The screen PIN bug has been ongoing since late August, but Google seems to have neglected it badly. Earlier this month, a Google product person replied to one of the users complaint, but it wasn’t a solution. The response was “factory reset”. The fresh complains are still pouring in, and even today Google doesn’t seem to have escalated it to the concerned team.

Features Google Pixel Google Pixel XL
Price 57000 67000
Chipset Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core 2.15GHz Processor 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
OS Android 7.1 Nougat Android 7.1 Nougat
Display AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 4 Protection-5.0-inch-full HD (1920*1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection-5.5-inch-QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels)
Internal Memory 32 GB, 4GB LPDDR4 RAM 32 GB, 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
Rear Camera 12.3 MP with f2.0 Aperture, LED flash, Phase detection auto-focus, laser auto-focus 12.3 MP with f2.0 aperture, LED flash, Phase detection auto-focus, laser auto-focus
Front Camera 8 MP with f/2.4 Aperture, Fixed focus 8 MP with f/2.4 Aperture, Fixed focus
Battery 2770 mAh battery 3450 mAh

  • Published Date: September 24, 2019 2:48 PM IST

