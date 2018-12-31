Google Pixel Slate's laggy and sluggish UI might get resolved with software update

Google Pixel Slate was announced alongside the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones in October, but it did not go on sale until early this month. As soon as the Pixel Slate started shipping to those who pre-ordered the Chrome OS-based tablet, there were multiple reports of how the software was not properly optimized, and led to a laggy experience. The most noticeable lag is in the overview mode, which is ChromeOS’s version of task view. Now, a post on the Google Bugs page blames the sluggish response of the UI on “the use of Mask Layers to create rounded corners. This combined with background blur adds a lot of additional steps in the paint/rendering pipeline.”

In the post, spotted by Chrome Unboxed, the same engineer adds that once the rounded corners are removed on a device powered by a Celeron processor, the frames per second picks up and the memory improves. The lower-end version of the Pixel Slate is powered by Intel’s Celeron processor, and most complaints related to the device have been centered around the basic variant of the tablet. One of the viable reasons stated for the slow animation is the GPU memory limit that Google imposes with Chrome OS powering the Pixel Slate.

“The performance (fps increase) and memory improvement (tiles don’t get discarded and we actually see the content) is quite significant on Nocturne Celeron when rounded corners are removed,” malaykeshav@chromium.org, project member, wrote in the post.

The post suggests that the lag seems to be caused by a software issue, which means it can be fixed with a future software update. The issue became a deal breaker after some users reported that the lag and sluggishness in the UI made the Pixel Slate not usable at all. Google has not directly offered any statement as to how it plans to rectify the situation, but it does seem that an update will fix all the issues. If you bought the Pixel Slate then it is recommend that you wait till Google issues a Chrome OS update to resolve these issues, especially for the base model powered by Celeron processor. If you are planning to buy the Pixel Slate then you should wait till Google resolves these issues.