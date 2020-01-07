Google Pixel smartphones get January 2020 security patch

Google Pixel smartphones are getting the January security update. These updates are the first major update coming to Pixel devices in 2020. The January 2020 security update is being pushed out to all Pixel devices. Even Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, which missed out on last update of 2019, is getting the update. With this new release, Google seems to have fixed the delay that affected previous release. This new update brings fixes for a number of security vulnerabilities and exploits.

Google Pixel gets Android security update

According to XDA Developers, most of the fixes are categorized as high severity vulnerabilities. As a result, it becomes important to fix these issues at the earliest. Apart from Google, Essential has also released this patch for its only device while some Galaxy devices have also received the update. If you own a Pixel device and did not get the December 2019 update then you will get the cumulative update of these two months. The January update alone is said to be only a 12.7MB download and available for all supported devices.

If you own the original Pixel and Pixel XL then you are out of luck. The January 2020 security update also brings functional updates. The search giant has fixed some noticeable bugs on the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The update brings fixes for the notification ghosting issue, which was reported by Pixel 3 users. Some of the fix listed by Google include those for notification display in UI and fix for NGA/flashlight toggle function.

There is also system level fix including one where devices were stuck during boot on Android 10. Other fixes include WiFi, audio, camera, display and system-level stability. If your Pixel device is already running the latest December Android security update then you will get a simple update. However, those who missed out on December patch might get a joint update. This should be larger in size and Google has also released factory images for those who wish to flash the image.

