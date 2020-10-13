comscore Google adds Android 11 features on Pixel Stand | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google adds new features for Pixel Stand with update this week
News

Google adds new features for Pixel Stand with update this week

News

Google's new update for the app works on Pixel 3, Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 phones running on Android 11.

  • Published: October 13, 2020 7:44 PM IST
Google Pixel Stand

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Google is offering a new update for Pixel Stand users this week. The update for the app compatible with the Stand is bringing new features for Pixel phone users. According to this report, the update brings smart home controls to Pixel 3, Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 phone. So, you can keep the phone on the Stand and get quick access to smart home devices connected in your house. Also Read - How to add background blur in Google Meet

Pixel Stand made its debut with the Pixel 3 two years back. The Stand is not only marketed as a charger but also a stand to place the phone on during the night. The update for Pixel Stand is available on the app with the version 1.4.0.336003679. The ability to control lights and other smart home devices when the phone is on the Stand is quite sensible. And most existing Stand users will appreciate the addition from Google. Also Read - Google launches Nest Audio smart speaker in India at Rs 6,999: Check sale details

Having said that, for the features of the new app to work through Pixel Stand, Google says the Pixel 3 or Pixel 4 should be upgraded to Android 11. These changes for Stand are part of the features already available with Android 11 version. Converging use of smart home devices through mobile makes it easy for users to monitor and manage all devices from a single screen. Also Read - Google Pixel 5 comes with under-display speaker, hands-on video confirms

Google brings Night mode to Go Camera app for budget phones

Android Go users can upgrade the Camera app on the phone to use Night Mode. For now, the feature is available to those with Nokia 1.3, Wiko Y61 and Wiko Y81 phones. Night Mode on the regular Pixel phone is widely used, and its results have impressed many over the years. So, for Google to bring this feature to low-end devices in no small feat. Having said, we’re not sure how much of a difference will the new mode bring to the phone’s camera. After all, you’re looking at basic 5 or 8-megapixel camera units, with a single LED flash.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 13, 2020 7:44 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4
Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Dual - 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Apple uses retail stores to deliver products faster to buyers
News
Apple uses retail stores to deliver products faster to buyers
Huawei Mate 40 Pro specs leaked in benchmark results

News

Huawei Mate 40 Pro specs leaked in benchmark results

Realme Q2, Q2 Pro and Q2i 5G smartphones launched: Check price and specifications

News

Realme Q2, Q2 Pro and Q2i 5G smartphones launched: Check price and specifications

Google Nest Thermostat with solid radar chip launched for $129

News

Google Nest Thermostat with solid radar chip launched for $129

Xiaomi Mi KN-95 masks launched, starts at Rs 250 for a pair

News

Xiaomi Mi KN-95 masks launched, starts at Rs 250 for a pair

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Review

HP OMEN 15 Ryzen 7 review: Unbridled power, insane value

Mafia Definitive Edition review: A gangster classic reborn

Dell Latitude 9510 2-in-1 review

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound, bargain price

Google offers new update for Pixel Stand to control smart home devices

Apple uses retail stores to deliver products faster to buyers

Huawei Mate 40 Pro specs leaked in benchmark results

Realme Q2, Q2 Pro and Q2i 5G smartphones launched: Check price and specifications

Google Nest Thermostat with solid radar chip launched for $129

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google offers new update for Pixel Stand to control smart home devices

News

Google offers new update for Pixel Stand to control smart home devices
Vivo V20 with 44MP Selfie camera launched in India: Price, specs

News

Vivo V20 with 44MP Selfie camera launched in India: Price, specs
Google Pixel 4a launched in India at Rs 29,999: All you need to know

News

Google Pixel 4a launched in India at Rs 29,999: All you need to know
Samsung One UI 3.0 public beta release comes to US, India to get soon

News

Samsung One UI 3.0 public beta release comes to US, India to get soon
Google Pixel 5 smartphone packs an under-display front speaker

News

Google Pixel 5 smartphone packs an under-display front speaker

हिंदी समाचार

लीक हुई OnePlus 8T 5G की प्राइस, OnePlus 8 से कम कीमत में होगा लॉन्च

शाओमी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Mi KN95 मास्क, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro ईयरफोन एक्टिव नॉइस कैंसिलेशन और 12mm डायनेमिक ड्राइवर के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

अगले साल लॉन्च हो सकते हैं 100W फास्ट वायरलेस चार्जिंग तकनीक वाले स्मार्टफोन्स!

Vivo V20 Vs Samsung Galaxy M51: दमदार कैमरे वाले दोनों स्मार्टफोन में से कौन है बेहतर ऑप्शन

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 4A, Apple iPhone 12 event, Moto Razr 5G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Google Pixel 4A, Apple iPhone 12 event, Moto Razr 5G and more: Weekly News Roundup
Realme Narzo 20 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Camera Review
Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000
Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review

News

Google offers new update for Pixel Stand to control smart home devices
News
Google offers new update for Pixel Stand to control smart home devices
Apple uses retail stores to deliver products faster to buyers

News

Apple uses retail stores to deliver products faster to buyers
Huawei Mate 40 Pro specs leaked in benchmark results

News

Huawei Mate 40 Pro specs leaked in benchmark results
Realme Q2, Q2 Pro and Q2i 5G smartphones launched: Check price and specifications

News

Realme Q2, Q2 Pro and Q2i 5G smartphones launched: Check price and specifications
Google Nest Thermostat with solid radar chip launched for $129

News

Google Nest Thermostat with solid radar chip launched for $129

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers