Google is offering a new update for Pixel Stand users this week. The update for the app compatible with the Stand is bringing new features for Pixel phone users. According to this report, the update brings smart home controls to Pixel 3, Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 phone. So, you can keep the phone on the Stand and get quick access to smart home devices connected in your house. Also Read - How to add background blur in Google Meet

Pixel Stand made its debut with the Pixel 3 two years back. The Stand is not only marketed as a charger but also a stand to place the phone on during the night. The update for Pixel Stand is available on the app with the version 1.4.0.336003679. The ability to control lights and other smart home devices when the phone is on the Stand is quite sensible. And most existing Stand users will appreciate the addition from Google. Also Read - Google launches Nest Audio smart speaker in India at Rs 6,999: Check sale details

Having said that, for the features of the new app to work through Pixel Stand, Google says the Pixel 3 or Pixel 4 should be upgraded to Android 11. These changes for Stand are part of the features already available with Android 11 version. Converging use of smart home devices through mobile makes it easy for users to monitor and manage all devices from a single screen. Also Read - Google Pixel 5 comes with under-display speaker, hands-on video confirms

Google brings Night mode to Go Camera app for budget phones

Android Go users can upgrade the Camera app on the phone to use Night Mode. For now, the feature is available to those with Nokia 1.3, Wiko Y61 and Wiko Y81 phones. Night Mode on the regular Pixel phone is widely used, and its results have impressed many over the years. So, for Google to bring this feature to low-end devices in no small feat. Having said, we’re not sure how much of a difference will the new mode bring to the phone’s camera. After all, you’re looking at basic 5 or 8-megapixel camera units, with a single LED flash.

