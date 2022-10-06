Google has launched its first-ever tablet called Google Pixel Tablet globally today at the ‘Made By Google’ event. It comes with support for Material You that offers features like customised colour pallets, new colour variants based on wallpapers and lockscreen. Also Read - Google Stadia exclusive Gylt is heading to other platforms next year

According to Android, "This includes Material You, so you can completely personalize it with a custom color palette and new color variants based on your wallpaper and lockscreens. "

The highlight of the tablet includes its support for a charging speaker dock. It uses magnets to dock and undock from the speaker dock.

#GooglePixelTablet is the best way to experience #Android on a tablet. This includes Material You, so you can completely personalize it with a custom color palette and new color variants based on your wallpaper and lockscreens. #MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/ARrRGqVGmm — Android (@Android) October 6, 2022

Google Pixel Tablet specifications, features, release date

It comes with support for a stylus and is powered by a Tensor G2 chipset, which is the same as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It features a single rear camera and a punch-hole camera on the front at the center of the display. It is likely to be available in a white and black colour option.

It comes with support for Google Assistant so that users can use it hands free. Just give a voice command to perform a task. The speaker dock will also offers enhanced audio.

Tablets are at home 80% of the day—so we set out to reimagine what a tablet can be.#GooglePixelTablet + Charging Speaker Dock coming 2023¹ ✨ 🎵 Enhanced audio

🗣️ Hands-free help w/ #GoogleAssistant²

🖼️ Dock photo display

🔋 Always ready#MadeByGoogle ¹,²See video for info pic.twitter.com/J3nScV0Evm — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 6, 2022

Google has announced that the newly unveiled tab comes will be launched in 2023. The company will reveal more details and specifications at the official launch next year.