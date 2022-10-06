comscore Google unveils its first-ever Pixel tablet with a Charging Speaker Dock: All details
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel Tablet Launched Globally Price Specs Availability
News

Google Pixel Tablet launched globally: Price, specs, availability

News

The Pixel tablet will come with support for a stylus and is powered by a Tensor G2 chipset, which is the same as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Untitled design - 2022-10-06T204941.143

Google has launched its first-ever tablet called Google Pixel Tablet globally today at the ‘Made By Google’ event. It comes with support for Material You that offers features like customised colour pallets, new colour variants based on wallpapers and lockscreen. Also Read - Google Stadia exclusive Gylt is heading to other platforms next year

According to Android, “This includes Material You, so you can completely personalize it with a custom color palette and new color variants based on your wallpaper and lockscreens. ” Also Read - Google announces major updates for Google Home app with Spaces, Media tab and more

The highlight of the tablet includes its support for a charging speaker dock. It uses magnets to dock and undock from the speaker dock. Also Read - How to delete emails in bulk in Gmail: A step-by-step guide

Google Pixel Tablet specifications, features, release date

It comes with support for a stylus and is powered by a Tensor G2 chipset, which is the same as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It features a single rear camera and a punch-hole camera on the front at the center of the display. It is likely to be available in a white and black colour option.

It comes with support for Google Assistant so that users can use it hands free. Just give a voice command to perform a task. The speaker dock will also offers enhanced audio.

Google has announced that the newly unveiled tab comes will be launched in 2023. The company will reveal more details and specifications at the official launch next year.

  • Published Date: October 6, 2022 8:50 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro with faster Tensor chip and better cameras launched
Mobiles
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro with faster Tensor chip and better cameras launched
Airtel 5G service live in select cities: How to activate it on your smartphone

How To

Airtel 5G service live in select cities: How to activate it on your smartphone

How to check if your smartphone supports 5G

How To

How to check if your smartphone supports 5G

WhatsApp is a surveillance tool, stay away from it: Telegram founder

Apps

WhatsApp is a surveillance tool, stay away from it: Telegram founder

Apple to soon enable 5G on iPhone in India, says Airtel tech chief

Mobiles

Apple to soon enable 5G on iPhone in India, says Airtel tech chief

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google unveils Pixel tablet globally with a Charging Speaker Dock

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro prices in India are out

WhatsApp To BLOCK view Once Messages Screenshot Option, Watch video for details

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro with faster Tensor chip and better cameras launched

Nothing s TWS Earphones with unique charging case Launched date out, Watch video

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp To BLOCK view Once Messages Screenshot and Screen Recorder Option, Watch Video To know More

News

WhatsApp To BLOCK view Once Messages Screenshot and Screen Recorder Option, Watch Video To know More
Nothing’s TWS Earphones with unique charging case Launched date out, Watch video for details

News

Nothing’s TWS Earphones with unique charging case Launched date out, Watch video for details
Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Google Watch Launching at Made By Google Event, Watch video for details

News

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Google Watch Launching at Made By Google Event, Watch video for details
Samsung Galaxy BUDS2 Pro Review, Worth the money ? #review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy BUDS2 Pro Review, Worth the money ? #review