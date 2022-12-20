comscore Google Pixel Tablet with Speaker Dock leaks on Facebook Marketplace: Check details here
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel Tablet With Speaker Dock Leaks On Facebook Marketplace Check Details Here
News

Google Pixel Tablet with Speaker Dock leaks on Facebook Marketplace: Check details here

News

The unreleased Pixel Tablet is up for grabs on Facebook Marketplace for just $400, complete with the official charger and docking station.

Highlights

  • The unreleased Pixel Tablet is up for grabs on Facebook Marketplace.
  • The tablet features a front-facing camera embedded in the top bezel.
  • The dock features Google's 'G' logo, a charging port at the back.
Google pixel tablet

Google Pixel Tablet with Speaker Dock leaks on Facebook Marketplace: Check details here

Google teased the Pixel Tablet back in May and later gave some additional information during the Pixel 7 event. Now, the unreleased Pixel Tablet is up for grabs on Facebook Marketplace for just $400, complete with the official charger and docking station. It comes with support for Material You that offers features like customised colour pallets, new colour variants based on wallpapers and lockscreen. The tablet features a front-facing camera embedded in the top bezel and a USB Type-C port on the left edge. Meanwhile, the dock features Google’s ‘G’ logo, a charging port at the back. Also Read - Google for India 2022: YouTube to get Courses in 2023

Google Pixel Tablet specifications, features, release date

It comes with support for a stylus and is powered by a Tensor G2 chipset, which is the same as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It features a single rear camera and a punch-hole camera on the front at the center of the display. It is likely to be available in a white and black colour option.

It comes with support for Google Assistant so that users can use it hands free. Just give a voice command to perform a task. The speaker dock will also offers enhanced audio.

Google has announced that the newly unveiled tab comes will be launched in 2023. The company will reveal more details and specifications at the official launch next year.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2022 12:59 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Here s when Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is coming to Switch, PS4
Gaming
Here s when Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is coming to Switch, PS4
How to create your own 2022 recap reel on Instagram

Apps

How to create your own 2022 recap reel on Instagram

Bajaj Platina 110 launched as India s first 110 cc bike with ABS: Check price, specs and more

News

Bajaj Platina 110 launched as India s first 110 cc bike with ABS: Check price, specs and more

YouTube creators contributed over Rs 10,000 crore to India's GDP in 2021

News

YouTube creators contributed over Rs 10,000 crore to India's GDP in 2021

Vivo announces cashback offers on Vivo V25 series, Vivo V75 5G and more

Deals

Vivo announces cashback offers on Vivo V25 series, Vivo V75 5G and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Pixel Tablet with Speaker Dock leaks on Facebook Marketplace: Check details here

Amazon Prime Gaming launched in India with no extra cost for subscribers

Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e go on sale in India: Check details

Here s when Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is coming to Switch, PS4

How to create your own 2022 recap reel on Instagram

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?