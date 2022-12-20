Google Pixel Tablet with Speaker Dock leaks on Facebook Marketplace: Check details here

Google teased the Pixel Tablet back in May and later gave some additional information during the Pixel 7 event. Now, the unreleased Pixel Tablet is up for grabs on Facebook Marketplace for just $400, complete with the official charger and docking station. It comes with support for Material You that offers features like customised colour pallets, new colour variants based on wallpapers and lockscreen. The tablet features a front-facing camera embedded in the top bezel and a USB Type-C port on the left edge. Meanwhile, the dock features Google’s ‘G’ logo, a charging port at the back. Also Read - Google for India 2022: YouTube to get Courses in 2023

Google Pixel Tablet specifications, features, release date

It comes with support for a stylus and is powered by a Tensor G2 chipset, which is the same as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It features a single rear camera and a punch-hole camera on the front at the center of the display. It is likely to be available in a white and black colour option.

Tablets are at home 80% of the day—so we set out to reimagine what a tablet can be.#GooglePixelTablet + Charging Speaker Dock coming 2023¹ ✨ 🎵 Enhanced audio

🗣️ Hands-free help w/ #GoogleAssistant²

🖼️ Dock photo display

🔋 Always ready#MadeByGoogle ¹,²See video for info pic.twitter.com/J3nScV0Evm — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 6, 2022

It comes with support for Google Assistant so that users can use it hands free. Just give a voice command to perform a task. The speaker dock will also offers enhanced audio.

#Pixel, meet tablet ✨#GooglePixelTablet is designed with premium materials and finishes, a gorgeous display, and the unmistakable smooth, rounded corners that fit right in with the Pixel family.¹ Coming 2023#MadeByGoogle ¹See video for info pic.twitter.com/Nc1Koqicdz — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 6, 2022

Google has announced that the newly unveiled tab comes will be launched in 2023. The company will reveal more details and specifications at the official launch next year.