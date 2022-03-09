comscore Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far
  Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Check details
Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Check details

The latest reports state that the tech giant is working on ‘sensor fusion.’ Previously speculated that Google would announce the Pixel Watch at Google IO 2021. However, things did not go according to plan.

Google may release Pixel Watch on May 26 this year.  Many Google Smartwatch leaks and renders have been revealed, but the company has not given any official information about the watch. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a and the first Pixel smartwatch could launch on the same day

The new report states that Google Pixel Watch is expected to get a Skin interface feature, a combination of sensors that can recognize gestures made outside the watch’s body. To recall, Google filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organisation back in 2020. The patent was called ‘Skin interface for wearables: Sensor fusion to improve signal quality.’ Also Read - Google Pixel Watch renders reveal key design details: Know details

(Image: Jon Prosser)

The latest reports state that the tech giant is working on 'sensor fusion.' Previously speculated that Google would announce the Pixel Watch at Google IO 2021. However, things did not go according to plan. Google announced other rumored products, including the Pixel 6 Pixel 5a, but not the Pixel Watch.

It was revealed through leaked reports that Google’s Watch is codenamed “Rohan,” and it can be offered in three color options – Grey, Black, and Gold.

The watch will have basic fitness tracking features, including step counting and a heart rate monitor. Google is also reportedly working on debuting Fitbit integration in Wear OS with the new Watch when it launches.

The earlier renders reveal that the smartwatch may come in a slim form factor and a curved display around a metal frame. A large crown button was shown on the right side of the dial, but the report did not specify what the switch would be used for.

On the other hand, if we talk about the features, the renders have revealed some trackers, including maps integration, heart rate monitoring, and step counter. The feature list included SPO2 (oxygenation) tracking, sleep apnea detection, sleep analysis, heartbeat alert, recovery time monitoring, stress tracking, pairing medical devices and gym equipment, rape detection, and calorie tracking.

  Published Date: March 9, 2022 4:39 PM IST

