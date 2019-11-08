comscore Google Pixel users get new ‘Ramping Ringer’ feature
Google Pixels get ‘Ramping Ringer’ feature; details

All Google Pixel devices now come with the “Ramping Ringer” feature. This means that when enabled, the smartphone will vibrate and then ramp up the volume of the ringtone gradually.

  Published: November 8, 2019 12:47 PM IST
Google Pixel 4

Google has just rolled out a new feature to all its Google Pixel devices in the market. As part of the new information, all the Pixel devices now come with “Ramping Ringer”. This means that when enabled, the smartphone will vibrate and then ramp up the volume of the ringtone gradually. Diving into details, the vibration will last for 5 seconds and ringtone volume will ramp up over 10 seconds. This new feature is available on Google Pixel 4, 4 XL, 3, 3XL, 3a, 2, 2XL and the original Pixel.

Google Pixel Ramping Ringer feature details

As per a report from XDA Developers, this new feature is available in the “Sound” option in the “Settings” app. Once in this section, users need to tap on the “Vibrate for calls” menu to navigate to another screen. Here, you finally need to tap on the option, “Vibrate first then ring gradually”, the last option on the screen. It is worth noting that this is not the first time that we have talked about this feature. This feature initially surfaced during the Android Q beta testing period back in July.

The report also noted that the “Ramping Ringer” feature seems to be rolling out to a wider set of users. In the past, we have seen Google do a limited rollout for its “Rules” menu in the “Settings” app. This is likely because this new feature may be more stable than the “Rules” feature.

Specifications

Features Google Pixel 3 XL Pixel 3a XL Google Pixel 4 XL
Price 83000 44999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 10 10 Android 10
Display 6.3-inch QHD+, 18.5:9 aspect ratio 6.0-inch full HD+-1080 x 2160 pixels OLED-6.3-inch QHD+-1440x3040pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 12.2MP 12MP Dual – 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera Dual 8MP + 8MP 8MP 8MP
Battery 3,430mAh 3,700mAh 3,700mAh

Story Timeline

  Published Date: November 8, 2019 12:47 PM IST

