Google Pixel smartphones gets July security patch

Google has released July security patch for its Pixel smartphones. The latest security patch comes with two dates – July 1 and July 5 – fixing different vulnerabilities. The patch includes fixes for typical vulnerabilities across system, library, media framework, and more. There is also one major change catering to certain Pixel models. With July security patch, Google is improving detection for “OK Google” command and music detection.

The change will reflect on Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a series. By music detection, Google might be referring to the “Now Playing” feature. The improved Unicode Japanese language support is also available on Pixel smartphones. Moreover, Google says Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a series get improvements to their Titan M security chip. To recall, some Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL units got Google-only security patch early. Now, the update is rolling out widely to all Pixel smartphone users. The factory images and OTA are now available for various Pixel models.

The July security patch dated 2019-07-01 resolves 12 issues. The patch dated 2019-07-05 brings fix to a total of 21 issues. The vulnerabilities patched range from high to critical in the security bulletin. There is a mention of a severe vulnerability relating to the media framework, which has become a constant fixture now. Google says a remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code through a crafted file using this vulnerability. The complete bulletin is not available just yet but it should have more details about the update.

In the Security and Privacy 2018 Year in Review, Google explained the status of Android. Google said that no critical security vulnerability were publicly exposed without a security update. According to 9to5Google, this update also brings fix for “some Pixel 3a devices being stuck during boot.” Essential is the only other smartphone maker to have released July security patch.