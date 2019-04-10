Google planning 'on-the-go' productivity device in Pixelbook lineup next

Google has confirmed that it is working on a premium version of its Pixelbook and Pixel Slate devices. At Cloud Next 2019, the search giant hosted a session titled “Google Hardware for Business” that lays out plans for business-centric devices. The session reportedly started with a recap of current product lineup – the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate – and announced that the next device from the company will target workforce market aiming to “be productive on-the-go”. This shouldn’t come as a surprise since this is a strong segment for Microsoft and Windows and Google wants to compete with the Redmond giant.

According to 9to5Google, Steve Jacobs, Lead Product Manager for the Pixelbook group described the Pixelbook as a product designed for busy executives and information workers or leaders in short. With the Pixel Slate, according to Jacobs, Google aimed at consumer-facing target audience like “sales teams in the field” and “front of house working”. Google says the Pixel Slate was thus developed with a target audience of “creative teams” and “medical practitioners.”

Google is not offering a timeline for the launch of these new workforce-centric Pixelbook devices but it could happen sometime in October. Google has been rumored to be working on the successor to Pixelbook codenamed Atlas. The device reportedly leaked in two videos late last year, revealing a new design language. The announcement comes amidst reports that Google has started scaling down its roadmap for future laptop and tablet projects.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Go First Look

Business Insider reported that Google has scaled down the “Create” team within its hardware division until it “reassesses product plans.” The report did not rule out the launch of a new product though. The presentation at Cloud Next 2019 only further shows Google’s intention to become a bigger player in the computing segment. With Rick Osterloh leading the hardware products division and having gained support of HTC‘s smartphone division, there is a possibility that the company could debut a completely new computing device.