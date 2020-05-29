comscore Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd: Report
News

Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd: Report

News

If Google goes ahead with this investment, Vodafone Idea Limited will get a fresh lifeline after years of struggle in the market.

  • Updated: May 29, 2020 2:09 PM IST
Google Logo

Google is exploring the idea of picking up stake in Vodafone Idea Limited. The search giant is said to be considering the purchase of 5 percent stake in Vodafone’s struggling India business. Vodafone Idea Limited is a partnership between UK-based Vodafone and India’s Aditya Birla Group. Since the launch of Reliance Jio in 2016, both the companies have been struggling, which also led to their merger. The discussion is said to be at a very early stage. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone from all angles

According to Financial Times, Google’s move would pit the search giant against Facebook in the world’s fastest-growing mobile market. Jio Platforms, the subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has seen intense interest in the recent weeks. It has secured over $10 billion in investment from Facebook, KKR, General Atlantic, Vista Equity Partners and Silver Lake. It is also said to be in discussion with Microsoft, Twitter, Mubadala and others. Also Read - Google testing voice-based payment feature through Assistant

FT reports that Google has also held talks with Jio but has lagged behind its rivals in securing a deal. With an investment in Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), Google will provide a much needed stimulus to the struggling telecom player. Analysts see the investment as a lifeline for VIL to continue operations in the country. The report also notes how Silicon Valley is now looking to secure a foothold in India, where telecom operators have hundreds of millions of subscribers. Also Read - Google Pay adds UPI recharge option for FASTag users: Here is how to link account and recharge

Google already dominates in the India’s mobile market with its Android operating system. However, it has struggled to deliver a version designed for emerging markets and cheaper devices. With the adoption of its payments service – Google Pay – reaching a critical mass, Google is looking for more investment in the market. With anti-China sentiment, the US tech giants could easily make sweeping investments in India’s telecom market.

What is Jio Platforms and why investors are pouring money in it

Also Read

What is Jio Platforms and why investors are pouring money in it

The government tightened restrictions on Chinese foreign direct investment last month. With Chinese market becoming less viable, the US tech companies and PE investors are looking at Indian companies as an opportunity. While VIL and Bharti Airtel have come under pressure from Reliance Jio, their fortunes have improved recently. After the three players raised prices last year, the playing field has leveled. With fresh investment from Google, VIL can sustain this tide.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 29, 2020 2:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 29, 2020 2:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd
News
Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd
Twitter adds schedule and save draft tweets feature

News

Twitter adds schedule and save draft tweets feature

Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone

News

Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone

OnePlus Z leaked render shows us the front design

News

OnePlus Z leaked render shows us the front design

Qualcomm launches Wi-Fi 6E chips for smartphones, routers

News

Qualcomm launches Wi-Fi 6E chips for smartphones, routers

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

TikTok rating back to 4.4 after Google deletes more than 8 million reviews

Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd

Twitter adds schedule and save draft tweets feature

Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone

OnePlus Z leaked render shows us the front design

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings

How to get started in photography

What is Jio Platforms?

Related Topics

Related Stories

TikTok rating back to 4.4 after Google deletes more than 8 million reviews

News

TikTok rating back to 4.4 after Google deletes more than 8 million reviews
Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd

News

Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd
Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone

News

Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone
Jio Platforms: Microsoft, Twitter, Mubadala and others looking to invest

News

Jio Platforms: Microsoft, Twitter, Mubadala and others looking to invest
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

महज 20 सेकेंड में आउट ऑफ स्टॉक हुआ ये स्मार्टफोन, जानिए ऐसा क्या है खास

Oppo Reno 4 स्मार्टफोन सीरीज इस तारीख को होगी लॉन्च, दमदार होगा कैमरा

Mi TV Stick को जल्द लॉन्च करेगा शाओमी, ये होंगे फीचर्स

OnePlus 8 5G फोन दोपहर 12 बजे Amazon पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत स्पेसिफिकेशंस फीचर्स

Moto G8 Power Lite ट्रिपल बैक कैमरा के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, 750 रुपये EMI में खरीदें

Latest Videos

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Features

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions
Realme Narzo 10A Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10A Review
Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings

Features

Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography

News

TikTok rating back to 4.4 after Google deletes more than 8 million reviews
News
TikTok rating back to 4.4 after Google deletes more than 8 million reviews
Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd

News

Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd
Twitter adds schedule and save draft tweets feature

News

Twitter adds schedule and save draft tweets feature
Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone

News

Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone
OnePlus Z leaked render shows us the front design

News

OnePlus Z leaked render shows us the front design