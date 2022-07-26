Google Play celebrates its 10-year anniversary with a new logo

Google Play Store was introduced as “Android Market” back in 2012 which was later rebranded as 2012. Google is celebrating 10-year anniversary of the app today. To mark this occasion, Google has revamped the logo of its app store in addition to introducing offers to the users. Also Read - You can turn your Google Pixel 6A into a Ninja Turtle: Here’s what you need to do

As a part of the promotion, starting July 25, the tech giant is offering 10 times the usual Play Points to reward program members who make purchases.

Google Play gets a new logo

As per a statement by Tian Lim, VP, Google Play, "That year, we opened the (digital) doors of Google Play. A decade later, more than 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries use Google Play every month to discover apps, games and digital content. And more than 2 million developers work with us to build their businesses and reach people around the globe."

This year marks our 10th year of Google Play-ing. To celebrate, we’re offering Play Points members a 10x points boost, starting today. How has it been a DECADE 🤔🤯🤔 Claim your points boost here: https://t.co/xoVIQsxHns #PlayTurns10 pic.twitter.com/76pQbQqDBY — Google Play (@GooglePlay) July 25, 2022

The refreshed logo aims to reflect the “magic of Google and matches the branding shared by many of our helpful products — Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail and more.” The new logo’s triangle has rounded corners and has four sections of different colours: Blue, Red, Yellow and Green. This logo is now visible to users in India.

The company has also revealed the list of “Apps that defined a generation”. It includes WhatsApp, PhonePe, Truecaller, Amazon India, Flipkart, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, JioSaavn, Paytm and ShareChat.

As mentioned earlier, Google Play will offer 10x Play Points to its reward program members on purchases including for the in-app items. The start date of the promotion might vary from country to country.

As per the official blogpost, “Play Points members can get 10x points on everything they buy by activating a points booster. The official start date varies by country — visit the “Earn” tab of Play Points Home to learn more.”