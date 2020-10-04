comscore Google Play Movies and TV rebranded to Google TV | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Play Movies and TV rebranded to Google TV
News

Google Play Movies and TV rebranded to Google TV

News

The Google TV app is available through the Google Play Store and replaces Google Play Movies.

  • Published: October 4, 2020 12:27 PM IST
Google-TV-

Google unveiled the new Google TV service in its presentation of the Google Pixel and the new Chromecast a few days ago. This new service is an authentic hub of streaming services that will help you quickly choose what you want to see on a new interface. Also Read - Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

Although the brand did not mention how the new service would reach users at the time of the presentation. Now, it seems that the American company has already decided and started launching an update for some users. The new update to Google Play Movies makes the app Google TV. this is the only application you need to have on your phone. Also Read - Google to disable face retouching features on Pixel phones and Camera app

It appears that the brand will update this application as Google TV. There is a possibility to download the APK of the app. However, it seems that it does not work for all users. Even downloading the new app, we still see the old Play Movies app. Thus, Google may be launching its new app in only a few markets. Also Read - Google removes 17 apps with Joker Malware from Play Store: Here’s what you should do

With a new look, Google TV users will find three new tabs to bring the content that may be of interest to you. In the movies tab, we will find tips and more recent releases; the same goes for shows. The store displays the items you can purchase at any time. The library reveals all the items you purchased or rented at that time. The bottom pane has four tabs such as Home, Shop, Library, Watchlist.

Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

Also Read

Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

The Google Play Movies & TV application launched back in 2011, turns into Google TV with more than 5 billion installations when upgraded to version 4.23.23.31. When installing an update, the user is notified about this. The services are available in the United States. However, it is expected that as soon as it arrives in India, Google TV will have the implementation of these applications.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 4, 2020 12:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Google Play Movies and TV rebranded to Google TV
News
Google Play Movies and TV rebranded to Google TV
Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification

News

Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification

Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE go on sale in India

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE go on sale in India

Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon

News

Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon

Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

News

Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

Most Popular

Infinix Note 7 Review

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Review

Asus ZenBook 14 UM425 review

Oppo Enco W51 review: Great audio with ANC now more accessible

Dell Alienware m15 R3 Review

Google Play Movies and TV rebranded to Google TV

Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification

Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon

Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Play Movies and TV rebranded to Google TV

News

Google Play Movies and TV rebranded to Google TV
Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

News

Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11
Google to turn off face retouching feature on Pixel phones

News

Google to turn off face retouching feature on Pixel phones
Google removes 17 apps with Joker Malware from Play Store

News

Google removes 17 apps with Joker Malware from Play Store
Google Meet allows free unlimited video calls for users till March 2021

News

Google Meet allows free unlimited video calls for users till March 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Vi (Vodafone Idea) दे रहा है 56 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ 100GB डाटा, जानें प्लान की कीमत

Poco C3 फोन 13MP ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप, 4GB RAM के साथ होगा 6 अक्टूबर को लॉन्च

आग, पानी, धूल-मिट्टी कहीं भी इस्तेमाल करें यह स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या हैं स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

iPhone 12 सीरीज की कीमत हुई लीक, Rs 47 हजार से शुरू होगी कीमत!

Gionee F11VE फोन गूगल प्ले कंसोल पर UNISOC SC9863A, HD+ डिस्प्ले के साथ हुआ स्पॉट

Latest Videos

Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review
Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review
Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Google Play Movies and TV rebranded to Google TV
News
Google Play Movies and TV rebranded to Google TV
Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification

News

Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification
Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon

News

Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon
Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

News

Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro
Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

News

Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers