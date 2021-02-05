Google Play Music data will be deleted on February 24

Google has started sending out warning messages (via Android Authority) to the Google Play Music users saying that all of their data will be deleted on February 24, 2021. The warning message comes as Google announced last year that it is shutting down Play Music. YouTube Music will replace the Play Music, Google said in a blog post. This means users will no longer be able to stream from or use the Play Music app. Also Read - Google now lists all of its premium subscriptions on its online store; list of services here

“On 24 February 2021, we will delete all of your Google Play Music data. This includes your music library, with any uploads, purchases, and anything you’ve added from Google Play Music. After this day, there will no way to recover it,” the message read. Also Read - Google Play Music shutting down this year: Here's why

Google is letting users transfer their music library from Google Play Music to YouTube Music. To ease the transition process, YouTube Music introduced a feature that allows transferring the content from Google Play Music in a few steps. Also Read - YouTube Music appears on Android TV, but inside existing YouTube app

How to transfer Google Play Music data to YouTube Music

To transfer the music library from Google Play Music to YouTube Music, the first step is to download the YouTube Music app, which is available for both Android and iOS devices. Once installed, users will need to click the button to transfer. The data can also be transferred using the Google Takeout app. Data such as music library including purchased/uploaded music, as well as playlists, radio station metadata, and search/playback history can be transferred using the app. However, the podcasts are strangely left out.

For users who have already transferred their data to YouTube Music, Google recommends to transfer again in case they’ve made changes so that their music library is up to date.

“For users who decide not to transfer their Google Play Music account to YouTube music, we will be sure to cancel your subscription at the end of your billing cycle so you aren’t paying for a subscription,” Google said in a blog post.