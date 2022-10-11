comscore Google Play Points program launched in India: Here’s what it does
Google Play Points program launched in India: What it does it, how it works

Google said that it will be rolling out the Google Play Points program to all users in India in the coming week.

Google Play Points in India

Image: Google India

Google today announced that it is bringing its Google Play Points to India. This initiative rewards Android users for all the actions that they perform on Google’s Play Store with points, which in turn can be used for making purchases on the platform and within the apps downloaded from the platform. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Google Pixel 6a is selling at a discount of more than Rs 10,000

Google announced the development via a blog post wherein the company wrote that over the past couple of years, it has expanded Google Play Points initiative to 28 countries where more than 100 million people were benefitting from it. Now, the company is bringing the same initiative to India. Also Read - YouTube releases 'handles' for channels, just like Facebook, Instagram

Google Play Points program benefits

Google Play Point program rewards users with points whenever they make purchases with Google Play. This includes in-app items, apps, games, and even subscriptions. These points can then be redeemed for Google Play Credit, which can used for making purchases in the Google Play Store. Also Read - Google's Pixel Watch to get at least three years of Wear OS updates

Google said that in India it has partnered with developers of over 30 apps and games that include games from global studios such as Miniclip’s 8 Ball Pool, TG INC’s Evony: The King’s return; games from local studios such as Gametion’s Ludo King, Playsimple Games’s Word Trip, and Gameberry Labs’s Ludo Star; and popular apps such as Truecaller and Wysa.

As far as the rewards program is concerned, it has four levels, which includes Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum. All the four levels provide members with different perks and prizes depending on the tier they are in. Users can move from one level to another by collecting the points required by that level. It is worth noting that the point required for each level and the benefits offered as a part of this program vary by country. So, rewards and benefits under the Google Play Program will be different for a user in India compared to a user in say, Australia.

Google Play Points program availability

As far as availability is concerned, Google said that it will be rolling out the Google Play Points program to all users in India in the coming week. The program is free to join for everyone and it comes with no recurring or monthly fee.

  • Published Date: October 11, 2022 7:38 PM IST
