Google announces best Android apps, games of 2020 in India

Google Play Store announced Sleep stories for calm sleep – Meditate with Wysa by Touchkin to be the best app of 2020 while Legends of Runeterra by Riot Games is the best game of the year in India.

The year 2020 is about to end in a month. Google Play Store recalls the year, probably the most difficult one for most of us thanks to the pandemic, and lists out the best Android apps and games in 2020. Google announced Sleep stories for calm sleep – Meditate with Wysa by Touchkin to be the best app of 2020 while Legends of Runeterra by Riot Games is awarded as the best game of the year in India. The list is localized and the best apps in categories differ across regions. Also Read - Google Pay will not charge transfer fee from Indian users; Google India clarifies

Google said that Sleep by Wysa is ‘beautifully designed and thoughtfully executed’ and that the app lets one explore tools and exercises that help calm the mind using cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia and relax with evening journaling and meditation. For the best game of 2020, Legends of Runeterra, Google said that the game lets players ‘adapt, outwit, and outplay opponents in quick-fire card battles’. Also Read - 400 new games coming to Google Stadia cloud gaming platform

In addition, Google also announced Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & more as the winner of Users’ Choice App Award in 2020.  On the other hand, the  Users’ Choice Game of 2020 is given to World Cricket Championship 3 – WCC3. Also Read - Google Pay to remove payments on web app, adds fee on instant money transfers

Best apps of 2020 in categories

Google announced winners across a bunch of categories under the Best Apps of 2020. Under the Best Everyday Essentials category apps like Koo: Connect with Indians in Indian Languages, Microsoft Office, The Pattern, Zelish – Meal Planning, Grocery Shopping & Recipes, and Zoom Cloud Meetings are listed.

In the Best for Personal Growth category apps like apna – Job Search App, Bolkar App: Indian Audio Question Answer, Mindhouse – Modern Meditation, MyStore, and Writco were listed as the best. Google’s list of Best Hidden Gems of 2020 includes appsl like Chef Buddy, Finshots, Flyx, goDutch, and Meditate with Wysa.

On the other hand, the Best for Fun apps list include apps like Free Audio Stories, Books, Podcasts – Pratilipi FM, Mok Short Video App, MX TakaTak, Reface, and Vita. Google also announced the Best Apps for Good category that include apps like InnerHour Self-Care Therapy – Anxiety and Depression.

Under the Best Competitive Game category, Google listed Bullet Echo, KartRider Rush+, Legends of Runeterra, Rumble Hockey, and Top War: Battle Game as the best ones. On the other hand, the Best indie games list includes apps like Cookies Must Die, Maze Machina, Motorsport Manager Racing, Reventure, and Sky: Children of the Light.

Another category that Google highlighted is the Best Casual category, which includes apps like Asian Cooking Star, EverMerge, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, and Tuscany Villa. Lastly, the Best Innovative apps list includes Fancade, Genshin Impact, Minimal Dungeon RPG, Ord, and Sandship: Crafting Factory.

  • Published Date: December 1, 2020 2:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 1, 2020 2:08 PM IST

