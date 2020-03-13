comscore Google Play Store Dark Mode rolling out for Android users | BGR India
Google Play Store Dark Mode rolling out for all supported Android versions

Users need to head to Google Play Store settings and then enable the “Dark” option in the Theme section. Here users can toggle between “Light” and “Dark” modes. Check out more details here.

  • Published: March 13, 2020 11:52 AM IST
Google Play Store

Google has long been revamping its in-house Android apps with the latest design changes including support for new features. However, the number of apps and the number of different Android versions makes the update process longer than usual. According to a new report, Google just confirmed that it is rolling out the Dark mode for all Android users. If you are an Android 10 user then you likely already have the dark mode on your Google Play Store. However, this new announcement is aimed at the rest of the Android users running earlier versions of the operating system. Let’s take a closer look at this update.

Google Play Store dark mode details

According to a report from GSMArena, Google shared the rollout of the Dark mode on its Twitter handle. As part of the announcement, the company revealed that the Dark mode is available on Google Play. Google also shared how users can enable the theme on their Android devices. Inspecting the process, users need to head to Google Play Store settings and then enable the “Dark” option in the Theme section. Here users can toggle between “Light” and “Dark” modes. Some versions of Android allow users to enable a system-wide dark mode. In this case, the Google Play Store will follow the system default.

In addition, Google also revealed that this option will allow Android 10 users to force a particular theme. This means that an Android 10 user can force the “Light” mode when the system default is the “Dark” theme. The new theme allows users to enjoy UI elements in Black and Dark Grey colors along with the usual Green accent.

The Google Play Store theme rollout comes just weeks after WhatsApp introduced the Dark mode on its apps. The Dark mode is one of the most requested UI design changes for mobile apps on Android and iOS. Many popular apps have already rolled out Dark mode in recent months.

  • Published Date: March 13, 2020 11:52 AM IST

