Google Play Store gets support for cash payments; UPI coming soon

At I/O 2019, Google announced that it is adding cash payment method for Google Play Store, which will allow users to top-up their account. This money can be used for buying apps or making in-app purchases. As of now, the feature is only available in Japan and Mexico.

Users will be able to head over to a convenient store and top-up their Google Play account using cash. A part of new “pending transactions”, the new initiative will allow game and app developers cater to a totally new segment of users who don’t have access to other forms of payments – such as credit or a debit card. It will also make easier for users who don’t like to give banking details online.

“We know that emerging markets are a key area of growth for you all [developers], which is why are excited to announce pending transactions. This is a new class of delayed form of payment like cash, bank transfer, and direct debit,” Aurash Mabod, Director of Engineering at Google.

Talking about India, Google mentioned that it will be adding support for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) within the Play Store. But it did not offer any specific timeline for the same. However, considering the fact that Google already has Google Pay in India, which supports UPI, it may not take too long to add UPI support to Play Store.

“In India, we are in the process of rolling out Unified Payments Interface, one of the most popular digital payments platforms in India,” said Google’s Larry Yang (via Gadgets360). Currently, Google Play in India, supports credit and debit card, net banking and carrier billing (Airtel, Idea and Vodafone). There is also support for Google Play gift cards and Google Play balance.