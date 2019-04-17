comscore
Google Play Store may soon bring simultaneous app update downloads, internal app sharing and more

The first and likely the most important change that Google seems to be working is the ability to download multiple apps or app updates simultaneous in the Google Play Store.

Google Play Store features

It looks like Google has started testing a number of new features in its Google Play Store app. As part of the new features, the company seems to be testing simultaneous downloads on the Play Store, internal app sharing, new interface for Google Play Protect, and changes in the “Movies & TV” section in the play store. The testing of these new features comes right after Google stated testing to push Android system updates on Google Pixel devices as part of Android Q Beta testing, directly for Google Play Store. In addition to this, reports also indicate that the company may be working on a Material Design revamp for the Play Store along with a dedicated “Events” tab for gaming.

Simultaneous app update downloads on Google Play Store

The first and likely the most important change that Google seems to be working is the ability to download multiple apps or app updates simultaneous in the Google Play Store. This is a significant change and marks a shift from the sequential, queue-based download system that Google has offered since the launch of the Google Play Store back in 2008.

Watch: Android Q First Look

Concurrent app downloads mean that you will no longer need to wait for that massive game to complete downloading in order to update other smaller apps. According to the report by Android Police, this new change seems to be server-side and Google seems to be changing the algorithms to introduce the feature to Google Play Store users.

Internal app sharing

The report also noted that Google has added a hidden option in the Play Store for something known as “Internal app sharing”. According to the description of the option, this option allows users to download and then install test versions of the apps from the Play Store. These test versions are not like the Beta versions that are available for testing as they are not reviewed by Google.

The option seems to be associated with the different app release channels including “open beta”, “closed alpha”, and “internal test” that Google launched last year. The option is disabled by default but the internal app testing channel seems to work regardless. So it is likely that the toggle will allow users to disable the internal test channels for all the available apps in one go.

Play Protect and ‘Movies & TV’ section

Google also seems to be working on changing the Play Protect user interface. As part of the change, the company has added a dedicated page for the “Play Protect Settings” inside the Play Store. In the new settings sections, users will be able to toggle the device scan for security threats and the “improve harmful app detection” option where unknown apps are sent to Google for inspection. Last but not least, new changes in the “Movies & TV” section in the Google Play Store now allow users to filter shows according to their native Networks.

