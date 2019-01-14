comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Play Store now displays your phone's storage status
News

Google Play Store now displays your phone's storage status

News

To avoid the confusion around the open space left, Google has added an indicator, that shows your storage status.

  • Published: January 14, 2019 10:26 AM IST
google play store whats new

A new Google Play Store feature has been spotted, that gives you information on your phone’s storage status. The feature was first spotted by a Reddit user, named ijazulhaqci (reported by Droid-Life). To avoid the confusion around the open space left, Google has added an indicator, that shows your storage status. To use this feature, open the Google Play Store app and check it directly from the ‘My apps & games’ section and then head to ‘Installed’ tab to check the status of your storage.

The new feature doesn’t only show how much storage space is available, but also recommends apps that you can delete to free up the storage space. You just need to tap on the ‘Storage’ status bar and you will be then greeted to the ‘Free up space’ window, where you can uninstall any app.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

Besides, recently it was reported that Google removed 85 adware affected apps from Play Store as per a report by security researchers at Trend Micro. The genres of adware affected apps include games, online television and remote control apps. Trend Micro reported that these apps were capable of showing full-screen ads and monitoring a device’s screen unlocking functionality to users.

“The 85 fake apps, which have been downloaded a total of 9 million times around the world. After verifying our report, Google swiftly suspended the fake apps from the Play store,” Trend Micro stated in its blog. The most downloaded app among the 85 adware-loaded apps is the ‘Easy Universal TV Remote,’ which has been downloaded more than 5 million times, as per the cited source.

  • Published Date: January 14, 2019 10:26 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Value of UPI transactions posts over 7-fold rise in 2018
thumb-img
News
Google Play Store now displays your phone's storage status
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.1 Plus will soon be available for sale through offline channels with a price cut of Rs 400 in India
thumb-img
Gaming
12 more professional PUBG players have been banned for hacking

Most Popular

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

This little-known feature of AirPods can be used for eavesdropping

Xiaomi Mi Bumblebee computer backpack launched in China

Honor View 20 to launch in India for nearly Rs 40,000

Facebook planned to sell users' data in 2012: Report

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 sporting display passes initial round of drop tests

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Play Store now displays your phone's storage status

News

Google Play Store now displays your phone's storage status
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL reportedly getting HDR video support on Netflix

News

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL reportedly getting HDR video support on Netflix
Dissatisfied by after-sales service, angry Pixel user puts up anti-Google posters in Delhi; Google responds

News

Dissatisfied by after-sales service, angry Pixel user puts up anti-Google posters in Delhi; Google responds
Alcatel smartphones found pre-installed with malware through a weather app

News

Alcatel smartphones found pre-installed with malware through a weather app
Google Chrome will natively block (some) ads, starting July

News

Google Chrome will natively block (some) ads, starting July

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 9 PureView और Nokia 6.2 MWC 2019 में हो सकते हैं पेश

वनप्लस 7 की तस्वीर हुई ऑनलाइन लीक, दिया जा सकता है स्लाइडर कैमरा डिजाइन

KaiOS ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम पर बेस्ड नए फोन को जल्द लॉन्च करेगी HMD Global!

शाओमी ने कहा रेडमी Note 7 में दिए गए हैं वाटर-सील्ड पोर्ट और बटन

Nokia 5.1 Plus कल से ऑफलाइन रिटेल स्टोर्स पर होगा उपलब्ध, कीमत में भी हुई कटौती

News

This little-known feature of AirPods can be used for eavesdropping
News
This little-known feature of AirPods can be used for eavesdropping
Xiaomi Mi Bumblebee computer backpack launched in China

News

Xiaomi Mi Bumblebee computer backpack launched in China
Honor View 20 to launch in India for nearly Rs 40,000

News

Honor View 20 to launch in India for nearly Rs 40,000
Facebook planned to sell users' data in 2012: Report

News

Facebook planned to sell users' data in 2012: Report
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 sporting display passes initial round of drop tests

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 sporting display passes initial round of drop tests