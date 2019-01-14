Google Play Store now displays your phone's storage status

A new Google Play Store feature has been spotted, that gives you information on your phone’s storage status. The feature was first spotted by a Reddit user, named ijazulhaqci (reported by Droid-Life). To avoid the confusion around the open space left, Google has added an indicator, that shows your storage status. To use this feature, open the Google Play Store app and check it directly from the ‘My apps & games’ section and then head to ‘Installed’ tab to check the status of your storage.

The new feature doesn’t only show how much storage space is available, but also recommends apps that you can delete to free up the storage space. You just need to tap on the ‘Storage’ status bar and you will be then greeted to the ‘Free up space’ window, where you can uninstall any app.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

Besides, recently it was reported that Google removed 85 adware affected apps from Play Store as per a report by security researchers at Trend Micro. The genres of adware affected apps include games, online television and remote control apps. Trend Micro reported that these apps were capable of showing full-screen ads and monitoring a device’s screen unlocking functionality to users.

“The 85 fake apps, which have been downloaded a total of 9 million times around the world. After verifying our report, Google swiftly suspended the fake apps from the Play store,” Trend Micro stated in its blog. The most downloaded app among the 85 adware-loaded apps is the ‘Easy Universal TV Remote,’ which has been downloaded more than 5 million times, as per the cited source.