Google Play Store offering free credit to some users, can be spent on apps and games

Android users can reportedly spend this free credit on apps and games on the Play Store.

  • Published: December 26, 2018 12:45 PM IST
Source: Reddit

Google is joining the holiday spirits by offering select users free credit to spend on the Play Store. The search giant is randomly selecting users based on their purchase history, and is offering Play Store credit. Those who are selected for this credit are notified in the form of a yellow banner that appears whenever you open the Play Store app on your Android device. Clicking on this banner will allow Google users to claim their credit, and spend on them on apps on the Play Store.

The Google Play Store credit seems limited to some users and the banner offers different deals for different users. For some, Google is offering “$5 to spend on any app or game”. As one would expect from any such offer, there are terms and deals associated with it. Clicking on the banner will save this credit to your account automatically and then will be used whenever you purchase an app or game on the platform. As for terms, this free credit can only be used on purchases above $20 for some users. While there are others who have noted that the credit is limited to app purchases and “in-app purchases are excluded”.

Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa, even for online shopping

Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa, even for online shopping

There are also other deals where Android users are getting $10 off a $30 purchase and $2 off on a $10 app purchase. When users click on that yellow banner, they can read the full terms and conditions associated with the deal. It is recommended that users read the terms before making purchase against credit received from Google. 9to5Google, which managed to spot the deal on the Play Store, says the credit can be found in the Rewards tab by navigating to the Accounts Section.

At the time of writing, we could not see any such credit on our Google account. There is a possibility that the offer is not only limited to select accounts but also limited by region. Some users on Reddit reported seeing such a deal, and it varies based on users. Google has also not officially shared any comment about this credit being offered to Android users on the Play Store.

