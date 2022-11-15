comscore Google Play Store will now allow you to use UPI Autopay for subscription-based purchases
Google Play to now support UPI Autopay for subscription-based purchases in India

Google Play's new UPI Autopay feature will help people make recurring payments using any UPI application that supports the feature.

  • UPI Autopay will help people make recurring payments using any UPI application that supports the feature.
  • This feature is introduced under UPI 2.0 by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
  • The UPI payment option was introduced on Google Play Store back in 2019.
Google-Play-Store

Google Play is now adding an option of UPI Autopay for payment of subscription-based purchases in the app. This option has been announced for users in India. For the unversed, the UPI payment option was introduced on Google Play Store back in 2019. Users could simply make a transaction on the platform by making a digital payment via UPI. Also Read - How to activate PhonePe UPI using Aadhaar: A step-by-step guide

As per a statement by Saurabh Agarwal, Head of Google Play Retail & Payments Activation, India, Vietnam, Australia & New Zealand, “We are always looking at adding popular and effective forms of payment around the world to ensure people can pay for apps and in-app content conveniently. With the introduction of UPI Autopay on the platform, we aim to extend the convenience of UPI to subscription-based purchases, helping many more people access helpful and delightful services – while enabling local developers to grow their subscription-based businesses on Google Play.” Also Read - Indian govt lifts ban on VLC Media Player: Check details

Google Play introduces UPI Autopay for users in India

Users will now be able to set up their settings to UPI Autopay for their subscription-based purchases. Also Read - Asus reveals Android 13 rollout roadmap for its smartphones: Check details

Introduced under UPI 2.0 by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI Autopay will help people make recurring payments using any UPI application that supports the feature.

To use this feature, all you need to do is select the desired subscription plan for the concerned apps. Then select the payment method in the cart and simply tap on “Pay with UPI”, then approve the purchase in the supported app.

According to Google, “With this launch, we aim to help many more people access helpful and delightful subscription-based services – while enabling local developers to grow their subscription-based businesses on Google Play.”

This functionality has been announced after the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India’s 2021 recurring payment guidelines that widely disrupted subscription-based payments for online services. Now, UPI Autopay can be a good alternative to consider.

  • Published Date: November 15, 2022 3:48 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 15, 2022 3:51 PM IST
