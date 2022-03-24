comscore Google Play Store to support third-party billing starting with Spotify
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Play Store to support third-party billing starting with Spotify
News

Google Play Store to support third-party billing starting with Spotify

News

Spotify said that it will work with Google to build the 'User Choice Billing' functionality and that it will be available to users around the world later this year.

Google Play Store

Image: Pixabay

Google has announced the launch of a pilot program that is aimed at testing support for third-party billing systems for the company’s Android ecosystem. The pilot program called ‘User Choice Billing’ will enable users to pay for their in-app purchases not just via the Play Store but also via the third-party payment gateways. Also Read - Spotify to integrate its live audio conversation app with the main app soon

As a part of the pilot program, Google is partnering with Spotify to offer a third-party billing option alongside Play Store’s own billing option in the Spotify app. “As one of the world’s largest subscription developers with a global footprint and integrations across a wide range of device form factors, they’re a natural first partner,” Google wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Google purposely holding back older Pixel devices

“This pilot will help us to increase our understanding of whether and how user choice billing works for users in different countries and for developers of different sizes and categories,” the company added. Also Read - Google Photos gives a makeover to the mobile app by making changes to Sharing tab, Library and more

Talking about the development Spotify said that users who have downloaded Spotify from the Google Play Store will now be presented with a choice to pay with either Spotify’s payment system or with Google Play Billing. “For the first time, these two options will live side by side in the app. This will give everyone the freedom to subscribe and make purchases using the payment option of their choice directly in the Spotify app,” the music streaming giant wrote in a post.

The company said that it will work with Google’s product and engineering teams to build this new functionality and that it will be available to users around the world later this year.

Interestingly, the development comes as Google is facing intense scrutiny over its billing system. To recall, the company back in 2020 had announced that it would require all apps in the Play Store to use its own payments platform. After facing an intense pushback from developers, the company delayed the implementation of this policy to March 31, 2022. However, it is unlikely that Google will implement this policy as it gears to offer third-party payment options to users, even if it is one developer at a time.

It is worth noting that the partnership is a major victory for Spotify that has advocated freedom of choice and fair competition as Apple and Google moved to implement rules to bar developers from offering third-party payment options within their apps. The company is a part of a coalition called ‘The Coalition for App Fairness’, which also includes Epic Games, Deezer, Tile and Match Group among others. This coalition has been lobbying to create a level playing field for app businesses and give people freedom of choice on their devices in markets across the globe.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 24, 2022 3:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sony releases new PlayStation update, brings multiple new features
Gaming
Sony releases new PlayStation update, brings multiple new features
Lapsus$ hacking activities likely carried out by teenagers, Microsoft tells users what to do

News

Lapsus$ hacking activities likely carried out by teenagers, Microsoft tells users what to do

Instagram will now let users tag products in their posts

Apps

Instagram will now let users tag products in their posts

India made over 7,422 crore digital transactions in FY22 alone

News

India made over 7,422 crore digital transactions in FY22 alone

Now you can search your DMs on Twitter

Apps

Now you can search your DMs on Twitter

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google pilots support for third-party billing with Spotify

Sony releases new PlayStation update, brings multiple new features

Lapsus$ hacking activities likely carried out by teenagers, Microsoft tells users what to do

India made over 7,422 crore digital transactions in FY22 alone

Now you can search your DMs on Twitter

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google pilots support for third-party billing with Spotify

News

Google pilots support for third-party billing with Spotify
Spotify's Greenroom app to integrate with the main app

Apps

Spotify's Greenroom app to integrate with the main app
Google purposely holding back older Pixel devices

Mobiles

Google purposely holding back older Pixel devices
Google Photos update redesigns the mobile app to make it more organised

News

Google Photos update redesigns the mobile app to make it more organised
How to check live train status via Google Maps in five simple steps

How To

How to check live train status via Google Maps in five simple steps

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX OB33 Update के बाद फ्री में पाएं एक्टिव एबिलिटी वाले ये धांसू कैरेक्टर, दिलाएंगे जीत

YouTube ने हेल्थ वीडियो के लिए पेश किए 2 नए फीचर, ऐसे करेंगे काम

आइफोन की बैटरी जल्द खत्म होने की दिक्कत इस तरह करें फिक्स

अपने इंस्टाग्राम फीड को खुद से करें कंट्रोल, जुड़ गया नया फीचर

Samsung Galaxy M53 के स्पेसिफिकेशन एक बार फिर हुए लीक, मिल सकता है 108MP कैमरा

Latest Videos

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video

News

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video
OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch

News

OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch
Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Features

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch
Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

News

Google pilots support for third-party billing with Spotify
News
Google pilots support for third-party billing with Spotify
Sony releases new PlayStation update, brings multiple new features

Gaming

Sony releases new PlayStation update, brings multiple new features
Lapsus$ hacking activities likely carried out by teenagers, Microsoft tells users what to do

News

Lapsus$ hacking activities likely carried out by teenagers, Microsoft tells users what to do
India made over 7,422 crore digital transactions in FY22 alone

News

India made over 7,422 crore digital transactions in FY22 alone
Now you can search your DMs on Twitter

Apps

Now you can search your DMs on Twitter

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers