comscore Google Play Store users in India can now use UPI to make payments
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Play Store users in India can now use UPI to make payments
News

Google Play Store users in India can now use UPI to make payments

News

UPI is a government promoted method of making online payments that was developed as part of the digital initiative.

  • Published: September 2, 2019 4:31 PM IST
Google Play Store UPI

There is a new payment options that Indians can avail on the Google Play Store now. As of now users can use UPI or Unified Payment Interface to make payments on the app. UPI is a government promoted method of making online payments that was developed as part of the digital initiative. This method allows for users to transfer sums of money quickly from one bank account to another. Google acceded to this method and even launched its Google Pay services as a buffer for this method. Google Pay was launched with UPI support on day one of the initiative.

And now with the addition of UPI to the Google Play Store, it now accepts a lot of options including credit cards, debit cards, net banking, carrier billing via Airtel and Vodafone, Google Play Gift Cards and Google Play Balance. The option for UPI appears in the Google Play Store v16.3.37, and users were the one to spot it first.

Speaking of Google Play Store, Google recently started offering a special PUBG Mobile credit coupon to use in-game in PUBG Mobile for purchases. This offer has been available for a short while now and users can spot it in Google Play Store main menu, or in the rewards section. The coupon is worth Rs 75 and can be used in the game itself. Players will have to avail the coupon in the Google Play Store first and then launch the game to avail it.

PUBG Mobile Lite update v0.14.0 live with bombing zone and emotes

Also Read

PUBG Mobile Lite update v0.14.0 live with bombing zone and emotes

Now, this PUBG Mobile credit can be availed on purchases in the game itself, and these include any transaction that requires real currency. But the criteria for the coupon to be valid for use is that users buy UC for a minimum amount of Rs 350. Players can use to while buying UC, and they will be prompted to use the coupon during the transaction. Once the coupon is availed in the Google Play Store it is only valid for the user for a limited time so do keep that in mind.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 2, 2019 4:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India
thumb-img
News
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here

Editor's Pick

Airtel launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick launched; offers, subscription details
News
Airtel launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick launched; offers, subscription details
Whole world's watching Chandrayaan-2's moon landing: Former NASA astronaut

News

Whole world's watching Chandrayaan-2's moon landing: Former NASA astronaut

Airtel Internet TV new buyers will get free Netflix and Airtel Xstream app subscription

News

Airtel Internet TV new buyers will get free Netflix and Airtel Xstream app subscription

Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

News

Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

OnePlus Flagship Phenomenon: OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro get Rs 2,000 discount until September 6

Deals

OnePlus Flagship Phenomenon: OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro get Rs 2,000 discount until September 6

Most Popular

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Google Play Store users in India can now use UPI to make payments

Airtel launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick launched; offers, subscription details

Whole world's watching Chandrayaan-2's moon landing: Former NASA astronaut

Airtel Internet TV new buyers will get free Netflix and Airtel Xstream app subscription

Realme may soon launch a smartphone with Snapdragon 730G, 64MP Quad rear cameras, 30W fast charging

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Play Store users in India can now use UPI to make payments

News

Google Play Store users in India can now use UPI to make payments
Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100

News

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100
Remove CamScanner from your smartphone now as it contains malware

News

Remove CamScanner from your smartphone now as it contains malware
UPI Fraud: Banker loses Rs 87,000 to fraud while buying three beers

News

UPI Fraud: Banker loses Rs 87,000 to fraud while buying three beers
CamScanner removed from Play Store after it was found carrying malware

News

CamScanner removed from Play Store after it was found carrying malware

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनलाइन स्पॉट हुआ Sony का नया स्मार्टफोन, सामने आया पूरा डिजाइन

Airtel Xstream Smart Stick vs Tata Sky Binge vs d2h Magic : कीमत, प्लान्स और स्ट्रिमिंग सर्विस जानें कौन है बेस्ट

Vivo Z1x गेमिंग सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन 6 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या हो सकती है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Airtel ने Xstream प्लेटफॉर्म को न्यू स्ट्रीमिंग stick और set-top-box के साथ किया लॉन्च

OnePlus 7T Pro ज्यादा तेजी से होगा चार्ज, कंपनी पेश कर सकती है नई टेक्नोलॉजी


News

Google Play Store users in India can now use UPI to make payments
News
Google Play Store users in India can now use UPI to make payments
Airtel launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick launched; offers, subscription details

News

Airtel launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick launched; offers, subscription details
Whole world's watching Chandrayaan-2's moon landing: Former NASA astronaut

News

Whole world's watching Chandrayaan-2's moon landing: Former NASA astronaut
Airtel Internet TV new buyers will get free Netflix and Airtel Xstream app subscription

News

Airtel Internet TV new buyers will get free Netflix and Airtel Xstream app subscription
Realme may soon launch a smartphone with Snapdragon 730G, 64MP Quad rear cameras, 30W fast charging

News

Realme may soon launch a smartphone with Snapdragon 730G, 64MP Quad rear cameras, 30W fast charging