Google Play Store users in India can now use UPI to make payments

There is a new payment options that Indians can avail on the Google Play Store now. As of now users can use UPI or Unified Payment Interface to make payments on the app. UPI is a government promoted method of making online payments that was developed as part of the digital initiative. This method allows for users to transfer sums of money quickly from one bank account to another. Google acceded to this method and even launched its Google Pay services as a buffer for this method. Google Pay was launched with UPI support on day one of the initiative.

And now with the addition of UPI to the Google Play Store, it now accepts a lot of options including credit cards, debit cards, net banking, carrier billing via Airtel and Vodafone, Google Play Gift Cards and Google Play Balance. The option for UPI appears in the Google Play Store v16.3.37, and users were the one to spot it first.

Speaking of Google Play Store, Google recently started offering a special PUBG Mobile credit coupon to use in-game in PUBG Mobile for purchases. This offer has been available for a short while now and users can spot it in Google Play Store main menu, or in the rewards section. The coupon is worth Rs 75 and can be used in the game itself. Players will have to avail the coupon in the Google Play Store first and then launch the game to avail it.

Now, this PUBG Mobile credit can be availed on purchases in the game itself, and these include any transaction that requires real currency. But the criteria for the coupon to be valid for use is that users buy UC for a minimum amount of Rs 350. Players can use to while buying UC, and they will be prompted to use the coupon during the transaction. Once the coupon is availed in the Google Play Store it is only valid for the user for a limited time so do keep that in mind.