Google Play Store will show you reviews based on your device

Google Play Store will show you app reviews based on the device that you are using

Google has started rolling out a feature to its Play Store that will show reviews based on the device that they are using and their registered country.

Android apps, these days, are not limited to just smartphones. But they are spread across devices, such as smartwatches, form factors such as tablets, chromebooks and foldables and of course, price range. And so, experience of an Android device user cannot be same as that of another. so, YouTube of a person using say Redmi 9A will not be same the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. But until now, Google Play Store use to show similar ratings and reviews for an app across devices, irrespective of these nuanced yet incredibly important changes. But that changes now as Google has started rolling out a feature to its Play Store that will show reviews and ratings to users based on the device that they are using. Also Read - Google revamps Photos with redesigned Memories, a new collage editor and more

It is worth noting that this change doesn’t come out of the blue. Google first announced this feature back in August 2021. At the time, the company had said that starting November 2021, Android users on phones will start to see ratings specific based on their registered country. At the time, the company had also said, “early in 2022 users on other form-factors such as tablets, Chromebooks, and wearables will start to see ratings specific to the device that they’re on.” Also Read - How to sign a Google Docs document with eSignature: A step-by-step guide

Now, the company has finally started rolling out this update. This means that users can now see app reviews and rating that are tailored to the type of device that a user is using. Also Read - How to create additional UPI ID in Google Pay: A step-by-step guide

Image: Shweta Ganjoo/ BGR India

Tapping on the Reviews option in an app in the Google Play Store now shows a dialog box that informs users that ratings are based on “recent reviews from people in your region who use the same type of device that you use.” In the same dialog box, Google also notifies people that these review are provided by people who have a verified Google account. While these are more generic reviews, users can get more nuanced or more device specific reviews by tapping on the See All Reviews button in the dialog box and then tapping the filter icon. On doing so, Android users will be able to sort their reviews based on the exact device model and the exact version of the app.

  • Published Date: September 15, 2022 12:12 PM IST
