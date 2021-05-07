comscore Google Play store's new privacy section will reveal data apps collect from users, how they use them
Google Play store's new privacy section will reveal data apps collect from users, how they use them

Google Play Store Privacy, Security Section Coming soon: Play store's new privacy section will reveal what user data apps collect and how they use them.

Google is going Apple’s way, sort of. The US tech giant on Thursday announced that beginning the early days of 2022, apps on Google Play store will need to show details related to what data they collect from users. Failing to display the same will force the Play store to block the particular app. This rule implies to both Google’s apps as well as third party apps. The tech further states that apps on Play store will need to provide information related to their privacy and security practices in a new safety section in their listing. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a Flipkart discount drops price lower than OnePlus Nord: Should you buy it?

Google announces the new Play store guideline a few months after Apple began displaying similar privacy information in the App Store. Similar to Apple’s App Store policy, Google’s new Play store guidelines implies to both its apps and third party. This means all apps from Google will also need to share privacy and security information with users, so they have a clear idea. Also Read - Sony Playstation app hits 100 million installs on Play Store as PS5 shortage continues

The tech giant says that the initiative is meant to “help people understand the data an app collects or shares, if that data is secured, and additional details that impact privacy and security.” Also Read - Google commits Rs 135 cr to help India fight COVID-19, shows vaccine details in 8 Indian languages

So, what all information should app developers share with users in the new security section? As per Google, the privacy section will need to detail what user data an app has access to such as location, contacts, or personal info like an email address. The tech giant wants to let developers to clearly explain apps use user data and what it means for their apps’ functionality.

The tech giant further highlights that apps will need to provide information about whether data is encrypted, whether they comply with Google’s policies around apps and also whether users can opt out of data sharing. The company also says that the security information section will also need to reveal whether a third party has verified the app’s safety section, and if users can request to delete their data.

Google is providing enough time to app developers to implement these changes and will issue the guidelines only next year. The company clarifies that developers will need to declare the new privacy information in the fourth quarter of this year, which will begin in the first quarter of 2022. Apps that fail to provide security details will be eventually blocked.

  Published Date: May 7, 2021 11:23 AM IST
  Updated Date: May 7, 2021 11:32 AM IST

