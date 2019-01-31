comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google+ to stop some features from next week; death scheduled for April 2
News

Google+ to stop some features from next week; death scheduled for April 2

News

Google will shut down some of the features on February 4 including the creation of any new profiles, pages, communities, or events.

  • Published: January 31, 2019 9:11 AM IST
Google Plus logo

Image credit: Google

Google has just revealed the details about when it will finally kill its Facebook competitor, Google+. The company had previously announced that it is planning to shut down the product but there were no details about the final date. Months after the announcement the company finally updated the support pages for the service adding the last day when Google+ users can “+” posts on the service. According to the details, the consumer version of the service will shut down on April 2, 2019. The company had initially revealed that it is planning to shut down the service back in October 2018 after it discovered (and patched) a privacy bug in the platform back in March 2018.

However, a second privacy bug that was discovered in December forced Google to speed up the process of shutting the service down. As previously reported the issue affected about “52.5 million users” on the platform where third-party app developers could access all the Google+ profile data of any user and all the profile data that was shared “by another Google+ users”, “with the consenting user” but it was not set to be shared with anyone else.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

In addition to all these privacy issues, the reason that the company has provided for the shut down is the “low usage” and “challenges involved with maintaining a successful product that meets… expectations.” According to a report by 9to5Google, after the shutdown, the company will start deleting all the content from Google+ accounts on the internet. This data includes and photos or videos that users added “from Google+” in their Album archive.

Google+ shut down is a step in right direction but it has little to do with security breach

Also Read

Google+ shut down is a step in right direction but it has little to do with security breach

The company has added instructions on where to go and download the data to save it from the purge after the shutdown. Though, the company added that users must download the data before April 2. The information on the support page went on to add that the deletion process “will take a few months” and the data is likely to remain on the servers “through this time”.

In addition to the shut down of the consumer version, the company also added that it is planning to shut down some of the features of the platform on February 4, 2019. These include the creation of any new profiles, pages, communities, or events. The company will also remove Google+ comments from Blogger. The company will remove comments from other websites starting March 7.

Google+ to shut down for consumers after revelation of major security breach

Also Read

Google+ to shut down for consumers after revelation of major security breach

Google will provide “additional tools” to owners and moderators of Google+ Community pages so that they can preserve the data including posts and associated media. Last but not least, G Suite Google+ accounts will not follow this timeline. There is no information about when the company plans to shut down the business side of the platform.

  • Published Date: January 31, 2019 9:11 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
OnePlus pulls latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T after issues
thumb-img
News
Uber announces UberBOAT and UberBOAT XL in Mumbai
thumb-img
News
Microsoft's Windows 10 October 2018 update is now the least successful release
thumb-img
News
DxOMark rates Poco F1 better than Google Pixel and Nokia 8 Sirocco; behind iPhone 8

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

OnePlus pulls latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T after issues

A 'Karma' iPhone spy tool allowed UAE to access data of iOS users: Report

Google+ to stop some features from next week; death scheduled for April 2

Vodafone Rs 1,699 yearly prepaid plan with 1GB daily data launched

Trai asks DTH firms to honor commitment on long-duration packs

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

A 'Karma' iPhone spy tool allowed UAE to access data of iOS users: Report

News

A 'Karma' iPhone spy tool allowed UAE to access data of iOS users: Report
Google+ to stop some features from next week; death scheduled for April 2

News

Google+ to stop some features from next week; death scheduled for April 2
90% of Indian car purchases were digitally influenced in 2018: Google

News

90% of Indian car purchases were digitally influenced in 2018: Google
Android Q may offer support for WPA3, native screen recording, emergency shortcut and more

News

Android Q may offer support for WPA3, native screen recording, emergency shortcut and more
DxOMark rates Poco F1 better than Google Pixel and Nokia 8 Sirocco; behind iPhone 8

News

DxOMark rates Poco F1 better than Google Pixel and Nokia 8 Sirocco; behind iPhone 8

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel Digital TV: ट्राई के नियमों के मुताबिक ऐसे करें चैनलों का सिलेक्शन, नहीं बंद होगा TV

Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

2018 में 90% कार सेल्स में डिजिटल मीडियम का बड़ा रोल

आसुस Zenfone Max Pro M2 का 'Titanium' कलर वेरिएंट भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

इस तरह चलाइए रियलमी C1 में एक साथ दो फेसबुक या व्हाट्सएप अकाउंट

News

OnePlus pulls latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T after issues
News
OnePlus pulls latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T after issues
A 'Karma' iPhone spy tool allowed UAE to access data of iOS users: Report

News

A 'Karma' iPhone spy tool allowed UAE to access data of iOS users: Report
Google+ to stop some features from next week; death scheduled for April 2

News

Google+ to stop some features from next week; death scheduled for April 2
Vodafone Rs 1,699 yearly prepaid plan with 1GB daily data launched

News

Vodafone Rs 1,699 yearly prepaid plan with 1GB daily data launched
Trai asks DTH firms to honor commitment on long-duration packs

News

Trai asks DTH firms to honor commitment on long-duration packs