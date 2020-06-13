comscore Google pulls down TikTok clone app from Play Store | BGR India
Google pulls down TikTok clone app from Play Store

The video creation and sharing app has been a big hit in the US, where thousands have downloaded it in quick time.

  Published: June 13, 2020 3:12 PM IST
Another TikTok-like app has been pulled down from Play Store by Google. The app called Zynn has become popular in the US, where it has been downloaded by thousands in quick time. According to BBC report, Google found the app was violating its store policies, forcing them to take it down. Also Read - Google Stadia now works on more Android phones

This is the third app after Mitron and Remove China Apps to have been taken down from Play Store. Google hasn’t confirmed the reason for removing Zynn. But reports say the app was allegedly stealing data from other apps. The platform is basically like TikTok, but users can monetise their activities on the app. Zynn says that users signing up and asking friends to join get paid for watching videos or even sharing them with others. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series Google One 100GB offer is for 3 months: Check details

Why Google possibly acted?

The money earned is sent in the form of gift cards or transferred to the person’s PayPal account. This has appealed to the users in the US market, making it a big hit with the mobile users in the country. But many users have complained that videos hosted on Zynn have been picked from other platforms. People say that publishers on Zynn are earning views out of videos made by others. And even though Zynn claims it has stringent moderation policies in place. Users are able to flout its rules without any punishment. Also Read - Mitron is now back again on the Google Play Store

Zynn is basically run by company from China called Kuaishou, which is the closest rival to ByteDance. So the comparisons between Zynn and TikTok are hard to ignore. Google has removed Zynn from Play Store but Apple is yet to take action against the app. The company has been quoted saying it is looking into the allegations against Zynn. If found breaking Apple’s policies, the app will be pulled down sooner rather than later.

