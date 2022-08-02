comscore Google purged over 1.11 lakh bad content over user complaints in India
Google purged over 1.11 lakh bad content over user complaints in India

Google received 32,717 complaints from users in the country in the same period, related to third-party content that is believed to violate local laws or personal rights.

Google removed 1,11,493 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in June this year in compliance with the new India IT Rules, 2021. Also Read - Google starts merging Google Duo, Meet for Android, iOS users

Most of the content it removed were related to copyright violations, while other categories included trademark, court order, graphic sexual content, circumvention, and others. Also Read - New Google Pixel 6a update will let you install your choice of Android software

The tech giant received 32,717 complaints from users in the country in the same period, related to third-party content that is believed to violate local laws or personal rights on various Google platforms. Also Read - How to turn on speed limit warning on Google Maps

“The complaints consist of various categories. Some requests may allege infringement of intellectual property rights, while others claim violation of local laws prohibiting types of content on grounds such as defamation,” Google said in a statement.

“In addition to reports from our users, we invest heavily in fighting harmful content online and use technology to detect and remove it from our platforms,” it said in its monthly compliance report.

The company said that as part of its automated detection processes, it removed 528,846 accounts in the country.

“We invest heavily in fighting harmful content online and use technology to detect and remove it from our platforms. This includes using automated detection processes for some of our products to prevent the dissemination of harmful content such as child sexual abuse material and violent extremist content,” said Google.

In accordance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules), Google, along with other social media platforms, is mandated to publish monthly transparency reports with details of complaints received from users in India and the actions taken, as well as removal actions taken as a result of automated detection.

Under the new IT rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms — with more than 5 million users — have to publish monthly compliance reports.

“We evaluate content reported to us under our Community Guidelines, content policies, and/or legal policies,” said Google.

  • Published Date: August 2, 2022 2:58 PM IST

