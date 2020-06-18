comscore Google pushes Android 11 Beta 1.5 version with minor fixes | BGR India
Google pushes Android 11 Beta 1.5 version with minor fixes

The new update is also available for select Pixel device users who have signed up for Beta program.

  Published: June 18, 2020 3:19 PM IST
Android 11

Google has rolled out Android 11 Beta 1.5 version update this week. This update basically looks to fix minor issues, and make Google Pay fully functional. Android 11 Beta is only available for Pixel users right now. And the beta version 1.5 looks to give them better user experience on these devices. Also Read - Google Chrome extensions used by millions discovered to be spyware

The build number for the new update is RPB1.200504.020 and it should be available Pixel users who signed up for the beta program. The update is sized at 17.25 MB and mostly looks to fix the issues reported by the beta users. According to report (via GSMArena), the 1.5 beta version fixes reboot crash which was happening because of use of gesture navigation. Also Read - Google pulls down TikTok clone app from Play Store

The update also fixes issue with the eSIM feature on Pixel 3 and 3a, while the Bluetooth functionality has also been improved. It is said that Android Auto still has some issues for Pixel devices running on 11 Beta, and hopefully Google will fix that soon. Also Read - Google Stadia now works on more Android phones

Google Android 11 Beta Release

Google opened up the Android 11 Beta program last week, allowing Pixel phone users to sign up and use the upcoming Android version. The new beta supports only the Google Pixel 2 series, 3 series, 3a series, and Pixel 4 series. The beta 1 release includes the final SDK and NDK APIs. Google will also open Play Store publishing for apps targeting Android 11. The update already includes some features previously not seen in the Developer Preview 4.

Unreleased versions have bugs and issues which can alter the behavior of a device. So, it’s highly recommended do not use the beta version on a primary device. By downloading the beta version, your Pixel phone will not be getting monthly security updates, till the version does not roll out to everyone. If you decide to roll back the version after installing the beta, you will have to reset the device and start using it from scratch. This means you will lose all the data stored on the device.

 

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 18, 2020 3:19 PM IST

