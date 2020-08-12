comscore Google and Qualcomm invest big money in HMD Global | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google and Qualcomm invest $230 million in HMD Global
News

Google and Qualcomm invest $230 million in HMD Global

News

HMD Global will use the funds to expand its market reach and offer 5G-enabled products.

  • Published: August 12, 2020 6:37 PM IST
HMD Global stock photo feat

Google has Qualcomm have announced investment of $230 million in HMD Global this week. The company is using the funds to build its armoury of 5G-enabled phones. The resources will also help the Nokia phone maker to expand its market base to more countries. Most of us know HMD Global as the company that gave us Android-powered phones. But it’s easy to forget the brand made its mark in the form of startup. And like every new venture, HMD Global has been seeking investor interest. Also Read - Google Pixel 5 shows up with detailed specs on AI Benchmark website

And getting Google as well Qualcomm on board for its funding plans is a big boost. It’s obvious that phone makers want to focus on the future, which is 5G. But it also needs to make sure the impetus of 4G device doesn’t get overshadowed because of its further plans. After all, majority of the world is still using 4G as the core network for mobile connectivity. With markets like India having more than 400 million users with 4G-enabled smartphones. Also Read - Nokia 2.3 becomes 11th smartphone from HMD Global to get Android 10 update

So, in addition to building products for 5G, HMD Global has to use this opportunity to battle with phone brands like Xiaomi, Samsung and more. Granted, the brand is relatively in the industry but with extra push and support from Google, Nokia phones have the chance to gain their past standing. Now, it’s up to the company to decide its future course of action, with a definite eye on the present. Also Read - Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global: Check price, features

Google acquires stake in Jio Platforms

The search giant officially confirmed its interest in buying stake into Jio Platforms. Google has now acquired a 7.7 percent stake in the RIL subsidiary for Rs 33,737 crore as well. And besides this, Google and Jio have joined hands to develop a new Android-based smartphone OS. The two companies will work together to make entry level 4G smartphones as well as an entry level 5G smartphone.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 12, 2020 6:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Xbox Series X could launch on November 6
News
Microsoft Xbox Series X could launch on November 6
Redmi G gaming laptop launch on August 14

Laptops

Redmi G gaming laptop launch on August 14

Oppo may be working on phone with Li-Fi technology

News

Oppo may be working on phone with Li-Fi technology

Twitter's select reply feature now rolling out to all users

News

Twitter's select reply feature now rolling out to all users

Daiwa launches 49-inch and 55-inch 4K Smart TVs in India: Check price

Smart TVs

Daiwa launches 49-inch and 55-inch 4K Smart TVs in India: Check price

Most Popular

OnePlus Buds Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details

Realme C15, Realme C12 listed on Flipkart ahead of India launch

ZTE finally makes the first phone with an under-display camera

Microsoft Xbox Series X could launch on November 6

Oppo may be working on phone with Li-Fi technology

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details

News

Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best Nokia phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Nokia phone under 20000
Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

Top Products

Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया MIUI 12, इन स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा सबसे पहले अपडेट

Redmi G Gaming Laptop इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन्स!

OnePlus Nord का नया वेरिएंट जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Apple लॉन्च करेगा MicroLED डिस्प्ले के साथ फोल्डेबल iPad, ये हो सकती हैं खूबियां

PUBG Mobile Independence Day Celebrations: जीत सकते हैं कॉस्ट्यूम, गेम इवेंट्स और रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Features

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review
How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?

News

Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details
News
Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details
Realme C15, Realme C12 listed on Flipkart ahead of India launch

News

Realme C15, Realme C12 listed on Flipkart ahead of India launch
ZTE finally makes the first phone with an under-display camera

News

ZTE finally makes the first phone with an under-display camera
Microsoft Xbox Series X could launch on November 6

News

Microsoft Xbox Series X could launch on November 6
Oppo may be working on phone with Li-Fi technology

News

Oppo may be working on phone with Li-Fi technology

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers