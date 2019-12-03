comscore Google RCS Messaging is prone to hack with full user account access
  • Home
  • News
  • Google RCS Messaging: Android text messaging service allows hackers to take full control of user accounts
News

Google RCS Messaging: Android text messaging service allows hackers to take full control of user accounts

News

Check out how hackers can take full control of user accounts with vulnerability found in RCS messaging. It affects 310 million active users with RCS services.

  • Published: December 3, 2019 10:12 AM IST
Google Messages RCS Messaging

Google made RCS, also known as Rich Communications Services, available for Android users around the world in October. The Rich Communications Services bring chat like features to standard messaging services. It is the next generation SMS protocol meant to replace SMS and MMS services. First defined by GSM Association in February 2008, the service only started making its waves in April 2018 when Google started integrating it with its Allo messaging application. The IP-based messaging service is based on SIP and HTTP to enable features such as group chats, filters among others.

While RCS aims to bring features seen on services like WhatsApp and others to standard messaging service, it has been found to be that safe. According to Security Research Labs report, the RCS functionality is not properly protected with some implementations. It reportedly allows for a range of different hacking attacks. The researchers note that the improper implementation of RCS functionality in many networks result in hackers gaining complete control over the user accounts. This also allows hackers to steal RCS configuration including SIP and HTTP credentials.

Watch: Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

“The implementation lack in certificate and domain validation which allows an attacker to intercept and manipulate communication in the middle and they also failed to validate user identity, which allows caller ID spoofing,” according to GBHackers on Security. “These vulnerabilities can be exploited by a remote or local attacker to intercept an OTP message and to host fraudulent transactions and to take over your online accounts.”

Photo: GBHackers

A remote or local attacker can track users, impersonate them, conduct fraud, intercept text and even initiate website DDoS with RCS hacking attacks. [The] “attacks make current RCS deployments as vulnerable to hacking as legacy mobile technologies, such as 2G and SS7,” the SRLabs researchers said. According to GSMA, there are already 310 million active users with RCS services. It is currently supported by 84 operators around the world and another 27 operators are expected to add support in Q1 2020.

Google Messages RCS: How to get it on your Android smartphone in India

Also Read

Google Messages RCS: How to get it on your Android smartphone in India

The Rich Communications Services is currently supported only with Android devices. If RCS message is received by a device or network that does not support it yet then it automatically becomes a regular text message. The service allows advertisers to send interactive and personalized messages. It eliminates need for additional apps to enable full interactive functions. It is not clear whether Google has already started work on fixes noted by Security Research Labs.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 3, 2019 10:12 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google RCS Messaging is prone to hack with full user account access
News
Google RCS Messaging is prone to hack with full user account access
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to feature 32MP selfie camera

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to feature 32MP selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy A 2020 set to debut on December 12

News

Samsung Galaxy A 2020 set to debut on December 12

Apple to unveil iPad Pro and MacBook Pro with mini LED tech next year

News

Apple to unveil iPad Pro and MacBook Pro with mini LED tech next year

Infinix Band 5 wearable now available on Flipkart

Wearables

Infinix Band 5 wearable now available on Flipkart

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Xiaomi launch: Latest product is a flashlight, lamp and power bank in one

Google RCS Messaging is prone to hack with full user account access

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to feature 32MP selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy A 2020 set to debut on December 12

Apple to unveil iPad Pro and MacBook Pro with mini LED tech next year

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google RCS Messaging is prone to hack with full user account access

News

Google RCS Messaging is prone to hack with full user account access
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T getting Android-10 based OxygenOS Open Beta 2

News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T getting Android-10 based OxygenOS Open Beta 2
Best Xiaomi Mi smart LED TVs to buy in India right now

Top Products

Best Xiaomi Mi smart LED TVs to buy in India right now
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro emerges best selling in above $300 price

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro emerges best selling in above $300 price
ZTE unveils MiFavor 10 based on Android 10, will land on Axon 10 Pro first

News

ZTE unveils MiFavor 10 based on Android 10, will land on Axon 10 Pro first

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite में हो सकता है Exynos 9810 चिपसेट और 32MP का फ्रंट कैमरा

Xiaomi ने टॉर्च, लैंप और पावरबैंक के इस्तेमाल के लिए इस शानदार एक प्रॉडक्ट को किया पेश

Chandrayaan 2: NASA को मिला चांद की सतह पर विक्रम लैंडर, ट्वीट की तस्वीरें

Vivo U20 स्मार्टफोन का 8GB रैम वेरिएंट भारत में 12 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Infinix Band 5 Sale : आज सेल पर आएगा Infinix Band 5, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Xiaomi launch: Latest product is a flashlight, lamp and power bank in one
News
Xiaomi launch: Latest product is a flashlight, lamp and power bank in one
Google RCS Messaging is prone to hack with full user account access

News

Google RCS Messaging is prone to hack with full user account access
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to feature 32MP selfie camera

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to feature 32MP selfie camera
Samsung Galaxy A 2020 set to debut on December 12

News

Samsung Galaxy A 2020 set to debut on December 12
Apple to unveil iPad Pro and MacBook Pro with mini LED tech next year

News

Apple to unveil iPad Pro and MacBook Pro with mini LED tech next year