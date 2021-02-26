Google Recorder Web app released: Here's how to use it

The web app will allow Pixel users to see all of their recordings and transcriptions on their desktops or laptops. (Screenshot)

Google has launched its Recorder Web app, which allows users to get real-time transcriptions of audio recordings. To recall, the app was first released for the Pixel 4 series back in 2019, and was later rolled down to older Pixel smartphone models till the Pixel 2 series.

With the launch of Pixel 5, the app was updated to allow users to edit and share recordings on social media platforms. However, as of now, it is unclear if these features will be made available on the web app also or not.

The web app will allow Pixel users to see all of their recordings and transcriptions on their desktops or laptops. It currently allows users to share, play and search audio files. The company might also add a recording feature at a later date, however, that is not confirmed.

The app and the web interface is only available for Pixel users. The company states that the web interface will help users conveniently sort through long recordings that may not be ideal on a phone’s display.

How to use the Google Recorder Web app

Head over to recorder.google.com.

Select the Google account that your Pixel is linked too.

This will bring up all of the files you have recorded on your Pixel.

From there you can select the recording you want and share, play or see its transcription.

You can also search all of your files using the search feature.

The Recorder Web app comes with a seek bar at the bottom, which constitutes a play, pause, volume controls, back and forward buttons, all of which can be used to control the recordings.

Note, to access the Recorder Web app, Pixel users will first have to update the app on their phone, to allow it the ability to start uploading recordings to the cloud.