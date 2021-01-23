Online search giant has said that it’s redesigning its Search results for mobile users to make their browsing experience better. Also Read - Google threatens to stop its Search engine in Australia, govt responds

This transformation and redesign will make it easier for mobile users to read by using larger, bolder texts so that users can scan the results better making their Search results faster.

The company has said that the Search results will also take up more of the width of your screen, thanks in part to reduce shadows.

Considering that majority of the internet users globally use smartphones, this is a good move by the American tech giant.

What will the new Google Search look like?

Google said the redesign will use color “more intentionally” to help highlight important information without being distracting.

“We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they’re looking for faster and more easily. I find it really refreshing,” said Google designer Aileen Cheng.

“We want to let the search results shine, allowing people to focus on the information instead of the design elements around it,” Cheng said in a statement.

With the implementation of a new edge-to-edge results design and the minimized use of shadows, Google has increased the breathing room on the screen making it easier for users to immediately see what they are looking for.

Overall, this makes sure that you have more visual space for your Search results and the remaining content can be separated.

More fonts incoming

This update will also bring Google’s own font to Search which we have already seen on Gmail and , among other Google products.

The company has not said anything about such enhancements for the desktop version of Google Search.

Google is channelling focus on content and images against a clean background and using color more intentionally to guide the eye to important information without being overwhelming or distracting on mobile.