comscore Google is redesigning its Search on mobile, here's what you can expect
  • Home
  • News
  • Google redesigning its Search results on mobile for better user experience
News

Google redesigning its Search results on mobile for better user experience

News

Online search giant Google has said that it's redesigning its Search results for mobile users and will bring in some changes in terms of fonts.

Google Search redesign incoming

Online search giant Google has said that it’s redesigning its Search results for mobile users to make their browsing experience better.   Also Read - Google threatens to stop its Search engine in Australia, govt responds

This transformation and redesign will make it easier for mobile users to read by using larger, bolder texts so that users can scan the results better making their Search results faster.  Also Read - Android 12 expected features: 'App Pairs', restricted networking mode, app hibernation and more

The company has said that the Search results will also take up more of the width of your screen, thanks in part to reduce shadows.  Also Read - Google relaunches offline Calendar support for desktop users; how to use

Considering that majority of the internet users globally use smartphones, this is a good move by the American tech giant. 

What will the new Google Search look like?

Google said the redesign will use color “more intentionally” to help highlight important information without being distracting.

“We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they’re looking for faster and more easily. I find it really refreshing,” said Google designer Aileen Cheng.

“We want to let the search results shine, allowing people to focus on the information instead of the design elements around it,” Cheng said in a statement.

With the implementation of a new edge-to-edge results design and the minimized use of shadows, Google has increased the breathing room on the screen making it easier for users to immediately see what they are looking for. 

Overall, this makes sure that you have more visual space for your Search results and the remaining content can be separated.

More fonts incoming

This update will also bring Google’s own font to Search which we have already seen on Gmail and Android, among other Google products. 

The company has not said anything about such enhancements for the desktop version of Google Search.

Google is channelling focus on content and images against a clean background and using color more intentionally to guide the eye to important information without being overwhelming or distracting on mobile. 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 23, 2021 11:18 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Google Search for mobile to receive a design changes soon
News
Google Search for mobile to receive a design changes soon
Twitter verification to JioMeet 15 million users: Top tech news today

News

Twitter verification to JioMeet 15 million users: Top tech news today

Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22

News

Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22

Honor V40 5G launched: Price, specifications, features

Mobiles

Honor V40 5G launched: Price, specifications, features

Honor MagicBook 14 2021, MagicBook 15 2021 launched

Laptops

Honor MagicBook 14 2021, MagicBook 15 2021 launched

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Google Search for mobile to receive a design changes soon

FAU-G release date, FAU-G trailer, gameplay and all that we know

Twitter verification to JioMeet 15 million users: Top tech news today

Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22

Honor V40 5G launched: Price, specifications, features

Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22

Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version

Is WhatsApp safe to use? Should the new privacy policy worry you?

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game should you play?

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account! || BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Search for mobile to receive a design changes soon

News

Google Search for mobile to receive a design changes soon
Google might stop its Search engine in Australia

News

Google might stop its Search engine in Australia
Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version

News

Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Google Calendar offline support for desktops relaunched: How to use

How To

Google Calendar offline support for desktops relaunched: How to use

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिला Bluetooth सर्टिफिकेशन

1.5 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों ने डाउनलोड किया JioMeet वीडियो कॉलिंग ऐप

Jio ने 11 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड प्लान किया रिवाइज, अब मिलेगा दोगुना से भी ज्यादा डेटा

LG K42 बजट स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, इसमें हैं 5 कैमरे और 4000mAh बैटरी

Realme ने लॉन्च किया एक और किफायती स्मार्टफोन, मिलेगी 5000mAh की दमदार बैटरी

Latest Videos

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip
How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!
Xiaomi Mi 10i review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 10i review

News

Google Search for mobile to receive a design changes soon
News
Google Search for mobile to receive a design changes soon
FAU-G release date, FAU-G trailer, gameplay and all that we know

News

FAU-G release date, FAU-G trailer, gameplay and all that we know
Twitter verification to JioMeet 15 million users: Top tech news today

News

Twitter verification to JioMeet 15 million users: Top tech news today
Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22

News

Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22
Honor V40 5G launched: Price, specifications, features

Mobiles

Honor V40 5G launched: Price, specifications, features

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers