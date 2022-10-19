comscore Google updates Family Link, Google TV: Here’s what’s new
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Redesigns Family Link Updates Google Tv With New Features Check Details
News

Google redesigns Family Link, updates Google TV with new features: Check details

News

Google has entirely redesigned its Family Link functionality. It is also bringing it to the web. In addition to this, Google has rolled out new kids-centric features on Google TV.

Highlights

  • Google has released a major update to Google TV and Family Link.
  • Google's Family Link functionality will now be available on web.
  • Google is bringing parent-managed watchlists to Google TV.
Google TV

Image: Google

Google has released a major update to its Family Link functionality and Google TV platform. These updates are aimed at making it safer for kids to watch content online. They also focus on making it easier for parents to keep their kids safe while they consume content online. Also Read - Top 5 features coming to Google Chrome on Android tablets

Family Link

Redesign
The first major change that Google is bringing to its Family Link functionality is a design upgrade. Google said that it has redesigned Family Link in a way that all its tools are easier to access. Also Read - Thomson 55-inch QLED smart TV review: Big screen on a budget

Today Only
Google also said that users will see a new experience called ‘Today Only’ across the Controls, Location and Highlights tabs. This experience will show alerts for when users’ children arrive and leave a location. It will also show recommended content from trusted partners around online safety. Additionally, parents will be able to set ‘Today Only’ screen time limits that overrides general screen time settings and adjust them for one day without changing the rest of the settings and limits. Also Read - Microsoft Office is finally becoming Microsoft 365: Here's what's changing

Smarter Notifications
Location tab in Family Link lets parents see all of their children on the same map with their device location. Now, users can turn on notifications to be alerted when their kids arrive at or leave a specific destination like school or soccer practice.

Smarter Highlights
The Highlights tab already shows a snapshot of a users’ kids’ app usage, screen time and recently installed apps. Now, the company adding resources from trusted partners like Common Sense Media, ConnectSafely and the Family Online Safety Institute to help users navigate conversations around online safety at home.

Central place for all requests
Google has also created a central place for of the requests and notifications that parents receive from their kids. By tapping on the notifications bell at the top of the app, parents will be able to keep an eye on important updates and see requests from their children for app downloads, purchases and access to blocked websites.

Family Link on Web
Google is also bringing Family Link on the web. “If you’re away from your phone or don’t have the app, you’ll still have access to the features you need online,” Google wrote in a blog post.

As far as availability is concerned, Google will start rolling this change starting today with the complete roll out happening over the next few weeks.

Google TV

Parent-managed watchlists

Parents can create a watchlist in their kids’ profiles for the shows and movies that they want to watch with their kids. With Parent-managed watchlists in kids profiles users can create a ‘must-watch’ list for their kids directly from their own profile. All parents need to do is click on the movie or show, press the watchlist button and select their kid’s profile watchlist. “The next time your kids are watching TV, their watchlist will be waiting for them right on their kids’ profile’s home screen,” the company said.

Google-powered recommendations

This feature will help kids discover popular movies and TV shows right on their profile’s home screen based on the apps that their parents have added and the rating settings that they have set. Google has also added a new ‘Hide’ button, which will allow parents to hide a title from the Popular movies or Popular TV shows rows. All users need to do is press and hold the Select button on the remote and select ‘Hide’.

Better YouTube experience

Google said that Google TV now supports a supervised experience on YouTube that will enable kids to explore more of what YouTube has to offer with their Google TV kids profile. This experience comes with content settings for pre-teens and older. Parents can also block channels and manage additional controls through the YouTube mobile app.

As far as availability is concerned, Google said that these new features will arrive on Google TV kids profiles today with the complete roll out happening over the next few weeks on the new Chromecast with Google TV and other Google TV devices including Hisense, Philips, Sony and TCL.

  • Published Date: October 19, 2022 2:55 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp rolls out new features for iOS users: Check details
Apps
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iOS users: Check details
iOS 16.1 launch is set for October 24 and I'm excited about three features

Apps

iOS 16.1 launch is set for October 24 and I'm excited about three features

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090 and Google Pixel 6a at 17,299

News

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090 and Google Pixel 6a at 17,299

5 new features coming to Google Chrome on Android tablets

Photo Gallery

5 new features coming to Google Chrome on Android tablets

Sony s DualSense Edge wireless controller will arrive on January 26

Gaming

Sony s DualSense Edge wireless controller will arrive on January 26

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google updates Family Link, Google TV: Here s what s new

iOS 16.1 launch is set for October 24 and I'm excited about three features

Mahindra XUV700 to Tata Safari: Top 10 valuable SUVs from Mahindra and Tata in India October 2022

Mahindra XUV700 to Tata Safari: Top 10 valuable SUVs from Mahindra and Tata in India October 2022

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090 and Google Pixel 6a at 17,299

Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on WhatsApp, Watch Video for Updates

Gifting cryptocurrency on Diwali? This is how much tax you'll pay

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look
WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform

Features

WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform
Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price