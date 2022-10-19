Google updates Family Link, Google TV: Here s what s new

Google has released a major update to its Family Link functionality and Google TV platform. These updates are aimed at making it safer for kids to watch content online. They also focus on making it easier for parents to keep their kids safe while they consume content online. Also Read - Top 5 features coming to Google Chrome on Android tablets

Family Link

Redesign

The first major change that Google is bringing to its Family Link functionality is a design upgrade. Google said that it has redesigned Family Link in a way that all its tools are easier to access.

Today Only

Google also said that users will see a new experience called 'Today Only' across the Controls, Location and Highlights tabs. This experience will show alerts for when users' children arrive and leave a location. It will also show recommended content from trusted partners around online safety. Additionally, parents will be able to set 'Today Only' screen time limits that overrides general screen time settings and adjust them for one day without changing the rest of the settings and limits.

Smarter Notifications

Location tab in Family Link lets parents see all of their children on the same map with their device location. Now, users can turn on notifications to be alerted when their kids arrive at or leave a specific destination like school or soccer practice.

Smarter Highlights

The Highlights tab already shows a snapshot of a users’ kids’ app usage, screen time and recently installed apps. Now, the company adding resources from trusted partners like Common Sense Media, ConnectSafely and the Family Online Safety Institute to help users navigate conversations around online safety at home.

Central place for all requests

Google has also created a central place for of the requests and notifications that parents receive from their kids. By tapping on the notifications bell at the top of the app, parents will be able to keep an eye on important updates and see requests from their children for app downloads, purchases and access to blocked websites.

Family Link on Web

Google is also bringing Family Link on the web. “If you’re away from your phone or don’t have the app, you’ll still have access to the features you need online,” Google wrote in a blog post.

As far as availability is concerned, Google will start rolling this change starting today with the complete roll out happening over the next few weeks.

Google TV

Parent-managed watchlists

Parents can create a watchlist in their kids’ profiles for the shows and movies that they want to watch with their kids. With Parent-managed watchlists in kids profiles users can create a ‘must-watch’ list for their kids directly from their own profile. All parents need to do is click on the movie or show, press the watchlist button and select their kid’s profile watchlist. “The next time your kids are watching TV, their watchlist will be waiting for them right on their kids’ profile’s home screen,” the company said.

Google-powered recommendations

This feature will help kids discover popular movies and TV shows right on their profile’s home screen based on the apps that their parents have added and the rating settings that they have set. Google has also added a new ‘Hide’ button, which will allow parents to hide a title from the Popular movies or Popular TV shows rows. All users need to do is press and hold the Select button on the remote and select ‘Hide’.

Better YouTube experience

Google said that Google TV now supports a supervised experience on YouTube that will enable kids to explore more of what YouTube has to offer with their Google TV kids profile. This experience comes with content settings for pre-teens and older. Parents can also block channels and manage additional controls through the YouTube mobile app.

As far as availability is concerned, Google said that these new features will arrive on Google TV kids profiles today with the complete roll out happening over the next few weeks on the new Chromecast with Google TV and other Google TV devices including Hisense, Philips, Sony and TCL.