comscore Google releases 3 new apps to help you take a break from your phone
  • Home
  • News
  • Google releases 3 new apps to help you take a break from your phone
News

Google releases 3 new apps to help you take a break from your phone

News

The Android creator has launched these 'experimental apps' as a tool that aim to help cut down your phone usage. These three apps are - Envelope, Activity Bubbles, and Screen Stopwatch.

  • Published: January 22, 2020 3:33 PM IST
google-envelop-app-google-play-store

Google is taking forward its Digital Wellbeing initiative with three new apps which will help you take a break away from your phone. The Android creator has launched these ‘experimental apps’ as a tool that aim to help cut down your phone usage. These three apps are – Envelope, Activity Bubbles, and Screen Stopwatch.

“An experimental app which temporarily transforms your phone into a simpler, calmer device, helping you to take a break away from your digital world,” Google notes to describe the Envelope app. As first reported by Android Police, the Envelope app is currently available to users of the Google Pixel 3a only.

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Also Read

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Google’s ‘Envelope’ app is as crazy as it can get. How it works is that, first you need to take a special print out provided by the app and fold it into the shape of an envelope. After this you need to seal your phone inside and use it through the paper. This will only allow a user having access to the dialer and the camera. Additionally, there are few other tricks to check time and more.

The second app is ‘Activity Bubbles’. The concept essentially transforms your wallpaper into an active bubble live wallpaper. The longer you use your phone during that unlocked period, the bigger the bubbles get. Once you lock your phone, the bubbles stop growing.

Watch Video: How to enable fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

The last app is ‘Screen Stopwatch’, which turns your phone’s screen background into a constantly running timer. Similar to ‘Activity Bubbles’ app, the Screen Stopwatch counts your activity on phone and the timer tells you a precise count of how much time you spend on your phone each day.

  • Published Date: January 22, 2020 3:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ update rolls out
News
Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ update rolls out
Man plugs his PS4 into airport monitor to play Apex Legends

Gaming

Man plugs his PS4 into airport monitor to play Apex Legends

Five Nokia phones get January 2020 security patch with the latest update

News

Five Nokia phones get January 2020 security patch with the latest update

Best 25 mobile games for iOS to play before you die

Top Products

Best 25 mobile games for iOS to play before you die

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone hacked by Saudi crown prince

News

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone hacked by Saudi crown prince

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Google releases 3 new apps to help you take a break from your phone

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ update rolls out

Five Nokia phones get January 2020 security patch with the latest update

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone hacked by Saudi crown prince

Apple drops plans for end-to-end backup encryption

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google releases 3 new apps to help you take a break from your phone

News

Google releases 3 new apps to help you take a break from your phone
Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ update rolls out
Five Nokia phones get January 2020 security patch with the latest update

News

Five Nokia phones get January 2020 security patch with the latest update
Best 25 mobile games for iOS to play before you die

Top Products

Best 25 mobile games for iOS to play before you die
Huawei Mate 20 Lite Android 10 update rolls out

News

Huawei Mate 20 Lite Android 10 update rolls out

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi और Realme भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेंगे ISRO के नेविगेशन टेक्नोलॉजी NavIC सपोर्टेबल स्मार्टफोन

Sony PlayStataion 5 का यूजर इंटरफेस (UI) हुआ लीक, जानें खूबियां

WhatsApp New Feature : व्हाट्सऐप की बीटा वर्जन ऐप को मिला डार्क मोड, ऐसे एक्टिवेट करें WhatsApp Dark Mode

Real Public Sale 2020 का आखिरी दिन आज, Realme के स्मार्टफोन्स को डिस्काउंट में खरीदने का आखिरी मौका

Amazon Great Indian Sale का आखिरी दिन आज, OnePlus और Samsung के स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है शानदार डील

News

Google releases 3 new apps to help you take a break from your phone
News
Google releases 3 new apps to help you take a break from your phone
Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ update rolls out
Five Nokia phones get January 2020 security patch with the latest update

News

Five Nokia phones get January 2020 security patch with the latest update
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone hacked by Saudi crown prince

News

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone hacked by Saudi crown prince
Apple drops plans for end-to-end backup encryption

News

Apple drops plans for end-to-end backup encryption