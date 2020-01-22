Google releases 3 new apps to help you take a break from your phone

Google is taking forward its Digital Wellbeing initiative with three new apps which will help you take a break away from your phone. The Android creator has launched these ‘experimental apps’ as a tool that aim to help cut down your phone usage. These three apps are – Envelope, Activity Bubbles, and Screen Stopwatch.

“An experimental app which temporarily transforms your phone into a simpler, calmer device, helping you to take a break away from your digital world,” Google notes to describe the Envelope app. As first reported by Android Police, the Envelope app is currently available to users of the Google Pixel 3a only.

Google’s ‘Envelope’ app is as crazy as it can get. How it works is that, first you need to take a special print out provided by the app and fold it into the shape of an envelope. After this you need to seal your phone inside and use it through the paper. This will only allow a user having access to the dialer and the camera. Additionally, there are few other tricks to check time and more.

The second app is ‘Activity Bubbles’. The concept essentially transforms your wallpaper into an active bubble live wallpaper. The longer you use your phone during that unlocked period, the bigger the bubbles get. Once you lock your phone, the bubbles stop growing.

The last app is ‘Screen Stopwatch’, which turns your phone’s screen background into a constantly running timer. Similar to ‘Activity Bubbles’ app, the Screen Stopwatch counts your activity on phone and the timer tells you a precise count of how much time you spend on your phone each day.