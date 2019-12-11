comscore Google releases Android 10 OS for the Android TV platform
  • Home
  • News
  • Google releases Android 10 OS for the Android TV platform
News

Google releases Android 10 OS for the Android TV platform

News

Google announces the arrival of Android 10 operating system for Android TV with project treble and more.

  • Published: December 11, 2019 7:38 PM IST
Android 10 TV main

Google released its new mobile operating system, called Android 10 earlier this year. Now the company has announced the arrival of Android 10 operating system for the Android TV platform. The new OS will bring out faster updates and safer storage on the platform.

Android 10 comes to TV

Google is improving security and privacy with Android 10 OS on the TV platform. As users can now let apps collect data only while using them. There are also more options under the Privacy section and security updates, which will be rolled out directly via Google Play system updates. The Android 10 OS on the TV platform also has native support for PS4 and Xbox One controllers.

Watch: Top 5 smart TVs with 40-inch screen

Back in 2017, Google launched Project Treble functionality to help OEMs deliver faster software updates. Now it seeks to achieve that same goal in the Android TV sector. Hence, from now, Project Treble will be providing the Android TV updates in a faster and much secure way. The new Android 10 update will also bring several new features. These will be peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connections, TLS 1.3 support, mandatory disk encryption, Thermal API support and more, Android Police reports.

With an Android TV, users also get access to a host of apps that they can download from the Play Store. These include Play Movies, Play Music, Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Spotify, Twitter and more. There are also games like Asphalt 8, Final Fantasy, Mortal Combat, Minecraft and more that one can download and play on an Android TV.

Android 10 update: These Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Nokia phones will soon get the latest OS

Also Read

Android 10 update: These Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Nokia phones will soon get the latest OS

The benefit of having a TV running on Android OS is that users get access to Google Assistant where they can give voice commands for functions like changing channels, increasing or decreasing volume and more. You can also ask the assistant for weather information, general knowledge questions, among others. Users can even control IoT home devices with their voices.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 11, 2019 7:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky Watch lets subscribers watch live TV, catch up on missed shows
News
Tata Sky Watch lets subscribers watch live TV, catch up on missed shows
Asus Zenfone Max M2, Max M1 series prices slashed

Deals

Asus Zenfone Max M2, Max M1 series prices slashed

Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch sale offers announced: Check price in India and features

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch sale offers announced: Check price in India and features

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro updates rolling out

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro updates rolling out

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 26

News

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 26

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Tata Sky Watch lets subscribers watch live TV, catch up on missed shows

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro updates rolling out

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 26

Reliance Jio swaps Rs 49 basic prepaid plan with Rs 79 recharge plan: Check full details

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series sales cross 4.5 million mark

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update

News

Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update
Nokia 7.1 gets Android 10 update while Nokia 7.2 will follow next month

News

Nokia 7.1 gets Android 10 update while Nokia 7.2 will follow next month
Nokia Smart TV sale in India today at 12PM: Price, features, sale offers, availability

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV sale in India today at 12PM: Price, features, sale offers, availability
OnePlus TV gets Netflix app support with the latest update

News

OnePlus TV gets Netflix app support with the latest update
Google Pixel 4 exclusive recorder app now available for Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and 3A

News

Google Pixel 4 exclusive recorder app now available for Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and 3A

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio ने जियोफोन यूजर्स के लिए पेश किया 75 रुपये वाला नया रिचार्ज प्लान

भारत ने निगरानी उपग्रह RISAT-2BR1 को कक्षा में भेजा, देश की सुरक्षा होगी और पुख्ता

Syska ने भारत में Smart Tube Light को 1,999 रुपये की कीमत में किया लॉन्च

8 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत वाले इन स्मार्टफोन्स में चलाएं PUBG Mobile Lite

Realme 5s, Realme 3 Pro और Realme 5 Pro समेत इन फोन्स पर मिल रहा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

News

Tata Sky Watch lets subscribers watch live TV, catch up on missed shows
News
Tata Sky Watch lets subscribers watch live TV, catch up on missed shows
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro updates rolling out

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro updates rolling out
Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 26

News

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 26
Reliance Jio swaps Rs 49 basic prepaid plan with Rs 79 recharge plan: Check full details

News

Reliance Jio swaps Rs 49 basic prepaid plan with Rs 79 recharge plan: Check full details
Xiaomi Redmi K20 series sales cross 4.5 million mark

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series sales cross 4.5 million mark