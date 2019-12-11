Google releases Android 10 OS for the Android TV platform

Google released its new mobile operating system, called Android 10 earlier this year. Now the company has announced the arrival of Android 10 operating system for the Android TV platform. The new OS will bring out faster updates and safer storage on the platform.

Android 10 comes to TV

Google is improving security and privacy with Android 10 OS on the TV platform. As users can now let apps collect data only while using them. There are also more options under the Privacy section and security updates, which will be rolled out directly via Google Play system updates. The Android 10 OS on the TV platform also has native support for PS4 and Xbox One controllers.

Back in 2017, Google launched Project Treble functionality to help OEMs deliver faster software updates. Now it seeks to achieve that same goal in the Android TV sector. Hence, from now, Project Treble will be providing the Android TV updates in a faster and much secure way. The new Android 10 update will also bring several new features. These will be peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connections, TLS 1.3 support, mandatory disk encryption, Thermal API support and more, Android Police reports.

With an Android TV, users also get access to a host of apps that they can download from the Play Store. These include Play Movies, Play Music, Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Spotify, Twitter and more. There are also games like Asphalt 8, Final Fantasy, Mortal Combat, Minecraft and more that one can download and play on an Android TV.

The benefit of having a TV running on Android OS is that users get access to Google Assistant where they can give voice commands for functions like changing channels, increasing or decreasing volume and more. You can also ask the assistant for weather information, general knowledge questions, among others. Users can even control IoT home devices with their voices.